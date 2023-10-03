Gourd artists, pumpkin-lovers, squash-hounds: Your day in the sun, your glow in the moonlight, your fire within is about to burn bright. That’s right: After a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Night of 100 Pumpkins is back and better than ever. “It’s back because it belongs here,” said Dawn Borrello, who recently took over ownership of The Bakery in downtown New Paltz, tucked in next to the Bicycle Rack on North Front Street after founder, longtime owner and baker extraordinaire David Santner retired.

“I’m so excited to be able to bring it back. It’s about tradition, it’s about community, it’s about family and celebration. It’s also the first question that everyone asks me when they come in,” Borrello said with a laugh. “Well…the second question. First, some of the old-timers want to make sure that I’m not changing any of David’s recipes, like the black-and-white cookies or the rugelach, which I’m not! He left me with a legacy that I’m honored to continue.” The Bakery has been at the heart of the Village for more than 40 years.

The second-most-popular question the new owner receives, therefore, is whether or not she’s bringing back the Halloween festivities. The Bakery was always the place where trick-or-treaters and families would head to after the Lions’ Club parade down Main Street, to hear live African drumming and see all of the pumpkin-carving contestants all lit up in the night. “We have applications that people can fill out, and then they can drop off their pumpkin the day-of, and we’ll enter it into a specific category and then have the judging take place at night during the event.” Borrello said that the Halloween-lover in her, and in The Bakery staff, is also “excited to get some real scary decorations out.”

If you don’t know Borrello, you will certainly recognize her, as she has been a part of the New Paltz baseball/softball recreation league for years, coaching teams and serving on the board as she raised her children. She was working at her family’s business, Ultra Seal out on Route 299, when she decided that she wanted to try something different.

“It was one of those ‘What do I want to be when I grow up?’ moments at 56,” she said with a smile. “I’ve always loved to cook and bake, and my sister is friends with David [Santner]. She told me that he was getting ready to retire and sell the business, and I could not let that opportunity pass. The Bakery is a New Paltz icon. We’re not the ‘cornerstone,’ because P&G’s has that designation; but we’re certainly a New Paltz institution.”

Borrello began talking with Santner, learning the ins and outs of what has been such a successful locally run independent bakery, and knew it was the right move. “I love the social aspect of it,” she said. “My employees are awesome humans. They love The Bakery. I love the atmosphere. [Local artist/Hudson Valley One columnist] Susan Slotnick is going to curate the art for me, so we can showcase local artists, which is great.”

While she has to reassure longtime customers that she’s keeping all the same recipes for The Bakery’s beloved breads, cakes, pastries, bagels, soup and sandwiches, what she is bringing in are a late-night menu, live music on the weekends, a fresh coat of paint, vibrant outdoor flower plantings and a little bit of jazz. “Rebecca Coupe-Franks from the SUNY Music Department has put together a student jazz band that is going to play for tips every Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m.” Besides Jazz Night, Borrello is also having two live acoustic bands on the weekends with a late-night menu, also from 7 to 9 p.m. “I just want to utilize this space more. We have such a great outdoor seating area, and the upstairs is perfect for a Game Night, if people wanted to come and play mah-jongg or a backgammon or chess tournament…. I just want to open up more space for the community.”

For more information on The Bakery’s events, menu, hours and the Night of 100 Pumpkins, go to www.ilovethebakery.com.