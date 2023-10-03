The Senate House State Historic Site is about to get a substantial revamp, thanks to a $750,000 federal grant. Set to kick off in spring 2024, this vital rehabilitation work is part of the National Park Service’s (NPS) recent award of $10 million for its Semiquincentennial Grant Program, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States’ foundation. The program, initiated by Congress in 2020, is distributing funds for cultural preservation projects in 14 states. Among these projects, Kingston’s Senate House, a location teeming with historical relevance, stands out.

The grant program isn’t new to the Empire State. Back in 2022, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) was a recipient of a $500,000 grant from the same program, directing those funds to masonry preservation at the Old Fort Niagara State Historic Site in Niagara.

OPRHP Commissioner Erik Kulleseid commented on New York’s role during the American Revolution, stating, “New York played a critical role in the American Revolution and our historic sites help tell that remarkably rich narrative. Through rehabilitation projects such as these, we ensure the longevity of significant historic architecture.”

Joshua Laird, PIPC Executive Director, voiced his gratitude and noted the site’s significance. “For nearly 150 years the Senate House has operated as a public historic site, providing an immersive experience that brings our dynamic history to life. The Semiquincentennial Grant Funding will secure its long-term preservation.”

Congressman Pat Ryan emphasized the site’s historical importance, adding, “It stands as a testament to New York’s resolve and patriotic spirit, I’m proud to deliver the funds to rehabilitate the building.”

As a historic beacon, the Senate House in Kingston is distinguished for its ties with the American Revolution and subsequent public commemoration of that history. It’s a blend of vernacular Dutch architecture that’s seen modifications over the 17th and 18th centuries. Notably, it served as the meeting place for New York’s first Senate and is recognized as the state’s second-oldest historic site.

The $2.7 million rehabilitation project comprises vital renovations, including roof replacement, masonry work, exterior woodwork repairs, and site drainage enhancements. These updates aim to address and prevent structural damages primarily caused by water infiltration.

The OPRHP, responsible for more than 250 parks and recreational sites across New York, recorded a whopping 79.5 million visits in 2022. Those interested in New York’s extensive recreational areas can explore more via the NY State Parks Explorer app or by visiting parks.ny.gov.

The Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a subset of the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF), capitalizes on revenue from federal oil and gas leases, channeling these funds into preservation projects without tapping into taxpayers’ money. Since its establishment in 1977, the HPF has disbursed over $2 billion in historic preservation grants.

For more details on NPS’s historic preservation efforts and grants, one can navigate to nps.gov/stlpg.