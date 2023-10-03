The Denizen Theatre is a gem of a venue tucked away on the “top floor” of Water Street Market in New Paltz. The non-profit venture is a cozy 70-seat room where organizers highlight storytellers and stories that bring about positive social change.

Denizen’s Fall Film Series is already in full swing, and throughout the rest of the year they’ll screen five unique films in line with their mission.

This Fri. 10/6 and Sat. 10/7 you’ll have an opportunity to see Exposure, which chronicles the adventures of eleven women from the Arab world who attempt to ski across melting arctic sea ice to reach the North Pole.

On Fri. 10/20 and Sat. 10/21, The Deeper You Dig plays for fans of horror flicks, telling the story of a mother-daughter team that encounters a mysterious stranger, leading to a murder and some ghastly drama.

Sam Now plays Fri. 11/3 and Sat. 11/4, documenting the odyssey of a boy and his brother searching for their lost mother. The film is a visual treat, having been shot in a dizzying array of formats including Super 8, Super 16, VHS, MiniDV, HD and 4K.

On Fri. 11/17 and Sat. 11/18, a family-friendly screening of Little Town, which parallels the previous film in being a tale of a father and son who journey to search for his son’s mother.

Finishing out the Fall Film Series will be a showing of Picture of His Life on Fri. 12/1 and Sat. 12/2. Continuing the theme of epic adventure, the film follows famed wildlife photographer Amos Nachoum on a quest to photograph a polar bear underwater.

Details are available at denizentheatre.org.