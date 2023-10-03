This weekend, prepare your eardrums for time traveling to visit a “Musical Treasury of the Netherlands”, Camerata Trajectina. The group performs a harmonious blend of 17th-century popular songs with the masterpieces of Renaissance and Baroque composers, transporting listeners through a rich tapestry of musical history. Their distinguished half-century legacy includes performances at national memorials, royal visits, and a collection of nearly 50 recordings.

“Performing in my native country is always a thrill”, says Camerata Musician Cassandra Luckhardt. “American audiences exude a warmth and genuine appreciation that’s unparalleled. Bringing Dutch music to the places where Dutch settlers once tread feels like completing a beautiful circle.”

Sat. 10/7, 4pm @ Huxley Theater in Albany & Sun. 10/8 at Skinner Hall in Poughkeepsie.

Get details at newamsterdamhistorycenter.org and huguenotstreet.org.