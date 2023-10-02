Those who have rattled their teeth, perhaps loosened some fillings, and given their car suspensions a workout when navigating the Woodstock municipal parking lots may soon get some relief.

“Yeah, they’re terrible,” town supervisor Bill McKenna admitted when asked on Sunday afternoon. “We’ve filled them in three times this year and they keep coming back

McKenna suspects the problem is the amount of rainfall that keeps undermining the mostly gravel lots.

He said the town highway department has mobilized equipment at the Mountain View Avenue lot across from The Colony and will begin to tackle the potholes once again beginning October 2.

The other gravel lots including Lower Comeau and Upper Comeau have suffered a similar fate.

McKenna said he has been in communication with acting highway superintendent Heather Eighmey about the condition of the lots.