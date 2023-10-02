Large crowds flocked to Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties last Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the food, music, performances, lectures about farming and cooking, handmade crafts and kids’ activities at the 35th Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. The event is a celebration of the harvest of what garlic aficionados lovingly refer to as the ‘stinking rose’ and is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties.

Along with traditional garlicky items like garlic knots, visitors enjoyed more exotic foods like garlic ice cream, garlic fried dough and garlic-infused Brussels sprouts. Many of the craft vendors had items that reflected the day’s theme, including a 24-inch garlic bulb by woodworker Brian Harnett of Grahamsville and a garlic grater by Bill Gowdy a/k/a the “Grumpy Grater” of Florida.