A new urgent-care facility held its outside ribbon-cutting on the semi-cloudy afternoon of September 26 for a 3972-square-foot healthcare space up the hill on the southward side of the much-reduced Hudson Valley Mall at 1240 Ulster Avenue. Puffy white clouds above moved serenely through a cerulean sky.

According to a press release, the Kingston Nuvance Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Center — which has already been open and is now attracting a reported average of 40 patients a day, more than the business plan had anticipated — provides access to on-demand care to the people of the Hudson Valley through a new model, “one that addresses many longstanding barriers.”

This photo-friendly occasion featured purple and white inflated balloons and a huge pair of scissors — all the better to cut a wide purple ribbon. The healthcare officials lined up behind the celebratory ribbon were about as numerous as the audience listening on the outskirts of the huge parking lot.

The glass Nuvance entrance door announced three organizational names: Nuvance itself, Nuvance-GoHealth and Sun River Health. Inside the modest vestibule were two more glass doors, one to the left and the other straight ahead. The one straight ahead leads to a reception desk, beyond which were Nuvance facilities for physical rehabilitation and other activities.

Kingston Sun River Health clinic is a provider of health services for both the insured and uninsured. Its Kingston location is one of the most northernmost of its 43 facilities in New York State. Others in the area include Hudson, New Paltz, Walden and Poughkeepsie.

“We build strong and innovative partnerships with hospitals and medical centers to meet the unique needs of our communities,” Sun River’s website explains. Among others, Sun River partners with other of the seven Nuvance hospitals in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut (Sharon Hospital and the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie). No affiliation appears on its website for this Town of Ulster location,

The corridor leading from the vestibule past the signless glass door on the left passes a conference room, takes a turn, and arrives at a receptionist window and the small waiting room for the Nuvance Health-Go Health Urgent Care Center. A sign-in tablet offers a choice between “I am a walk-in” and “I signed in on-line.”

Through a door into the facility are numerous spanking-new rooms where patients are seen and medical devices stand at the ready. The facility is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A single physician and support staff currently handle the load at the urgent-care center, but director of operations Kreshnik Jusufi provided assurances that a second doctor will be added as soon as demand justifies it.

A Nuvance Health-Go Health center also opened this past week on Route 9W in Wappingers Falls. The ribbons have now been cut on the two new urgent-care facilities.

Another significant institutional adaptation in the fast-moving marketplace of local healthcare is under way.

Trusted relationships

GoHealth, Inc. is a Chicago-based for-profit company listed on Nasdaq as GOCO. Its stock was valued at about $320 in July 2020, and at about $150 the next July, just before it dropped precipitously. On September 29 of this year, the stock closed at $14.49. Despite the high costs of investing in expansion, GoHealth says it intends to continue its present strategy, dubbed “Encompass.”

GoHealth claims its approach and its technology provide “a proven solution to simplify the historically disjointed Medicare experience to deliver an even higher-quality experience for beneficiaries.”

GoHealth claims to be plan-agnostic. That means its agents are instructed to offer the plan most appropriate for the customer, not necessarily most lucrative for the agent. The goal is trust, which the company thinks pays off the most in the long run.

“We are breaking new ground and shifting an industry built on transactional encounters to one centered on trusted relationships,” CEO Vijay Kotte explained earlier this year.

Not everyone is convinced that the strategy is the best route to success. This May, the company’s two biggest shareholders, the hedge fund Outerbridge Partners and a firm controlled by GoHealth’s two co-founders, offered to buy the shares they don’t own for $20 a share. The company said the offer undervalued GoHealth. The offer was withdrawn on August 25.

A long-game business approach that might be too slow for Wall Street has proven extremely attractive to healthcare organizations. Many — now including Nuvance — have come to the conclusion that partnerships with GoHealth will bring them a significantly greater volume of business.

GoHealth’s 2022 annual report said the company had that year matched over 325,000 beneficiaries with a Medicare Advantage plan during that year’s enrollment period, due to fitting customer unique needs “by combining high-quality agents and proprietary technology.” It boasted of a 48 percent penetration through Encompass, well ahead of the company’s 30 percent goal.

Growing GoHealth

GoHealth has more than 225 urgent-care centers in the nation, and the number continues to increase at a rapid rate. In an age of marketing scams, some by foreign-accented voices routing gullible seniors to poor healthcare choices, Encompass performs very well. According to the standards of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency dedicated to advancing health equity, expanding coverage, and improving health, GoHealth’s Encompass earns top rankings.

“Today, only one-third of seniors comparison-shop for the right Medicare plan and benefits,” said Encompass general manager Blair Kessler. “Each Encompass module was intentionally designed to simplify the shopping experience and drive member satisfaction while also aligning to the key measures in CMS’ Star Ratings. We’re proud to have a proven solution to simplify the historically disjointed Medicare experience to deliver an even higher quality experience for beneficiaries.”

For hospital systems in competitive markets, an effective trust strategy creates a win-win situation. GoHealth gets them new customers, and CMS pays the bills.

“Our differentiated end-to-end solution prioritizes plan satisfaction and retention, which results in the best possible outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries while supporting the goals of our valued health-plan partners,” said GoHealth CEO Kotte. The analytical technology the company employs provides it “unmatched human insights.”

GoHealth has urgent-care centers in 14 states. It operates 59 facilities in the New York City area — plus the two just opened in partnership with Nuvance last week. Counting the 28 additional centers in western Connecticut, about 38 percent of GoHealth centers are in the New York City surrounds.

Most of GoHealth’s New York centers are partnerships with Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, with 83,000 employees and 850 outpatient locations in the greater New York City area and other places.

Nuvance-GoHealth executives at the ribbon-cutting said that as many as 15 Nuvance-GoHealth urgent-care centers were planned.

Everything may change, but some things change faster than others. The clouds have now shifted, revealing more blue sky above the Hudson Valley Mall. The familiar landscape of the peaks of the Catskills, visible past the carefully marked lines of the parking lot, will not change within the span of human mortality.

“Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind,” American 19th-century writer Nathaniel Hawthorne said. Hawthorne’s sentiment is now available in chocolate form at Edible Inspiration for $3.99.