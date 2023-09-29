As leaves start to turn and the nip of autumn graces Kingston, the Senate House State Historic Site is gearing up to honor tradition and history with its 18th Century Autumnfest. Slated for Sun. Oct. 1, from 11am-4pm, this event promises to transport attendees back in time, offering hands-on experiences in traditional winter preparation activities typical of the 18th century.

Visitors can immerse themselves in old-world activities like candle dipping and apple pressing, while demonstrations of hearthside cooking and meat smoking provide a vivid look into yesteryears. Notably, master blacksmith Alan Horowitz will flaunt his age-old skills, and the 3rd Ulster Militia will regale attendees with tales from 18th century camp life. Younger attendees aren’t forgotten, with the Gratto Family Jugglers set to enchant all with their captivating performances. While most activities won’t cost a dime, those keen on delving deeper can partake in guided tours of the Senate House, the erstwhile home of Abraham Van Gaasbeek and historic New York State Senate meeting place, at regular rates. To learn more or get involved, ring up 845-338-2786 or head to parks.ny.gov.