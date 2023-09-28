The Stockade of Uptown Kingston was originally built to keep people out, but there’s no question that today’s Stockade is all about bringing people in. Nearly every weekend, its sidewalks fill with meandering tourists and weekenders, such that locals largely recede into the background (well, locals other than Thor).

What are they coming for? The values of Uptown Kingston’s micro-culture: Upscale, artsy, bespoke, artisanal, small-batch, farm-to-table, vintage, rustic-chic, sustainable, community and social justice. That spirit is celebrated each year at the Stockade Faire, when many of the area’s businesses collaborate to throw an epic block party.

While the autumnal shindig is a way to bring heads through the Stockade District’s shop doors, live music performances take literal center stage as the street is shut down to make way for dancing and mingling. Performing on the “Kinsley Live Stage” will be Leo Lovechild, Kinsey, Rose Stoller, Will Lawrence and James Felice. Over at the “DJs for Climate Action Dance Stage” a full bill includes Eli Goldstein’s Unicorn Disco for Tots, Robert, DJ Redlion, Jams Bond, Laura Lynn, Sensay Shnay, Eli Soul Clap, Wolf + Lamb and Tedd Patterson. Uptown Kingston, Sat. 9/30, 11am-11pm.

A list of participating businesses can be found at stockadefaire.com.