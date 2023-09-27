The recently completed pickleball courts in Saugerties are in almost constant use, parks and buildings director Greg Chorvas reported at a Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, September 20. “There were lights on there after sundown.” The contractor who is to complete the sealing of the courts expects to finish that job in June of next year, “and in the coming months, after we get the Garlic Festival and events we have in October, we will complete the permanent fencing. The temporary fencing is serving fine, and the courts are playable.”

Another project, the dog park, is ready, Chorvas said. Some people are already bringing their dogs to the park, and a date for the formal opening will be set soon.

Chorvas praised Joe Santella for the soccer program he runs for the village. “You cannot believe how many kids are in the program,” he said. “This year, we had two additional small fields to accommodate the younger players — they play on smaller fields — and they had a beautiful opening day ceremony. Since he took over as commissioner, they have been very aggressive in upgrading many of the amenities.” Other improvements include painting the building at the field; getting wheels for the goals, which can be very heavy to move without them; upgrading the PA system; and getting new nets, Chorvas said. “I just can’t say enough about Joe Santella and his team and his board — what he’s done in the short amount of time that he has been at the helm as commissioner.”

Chorvas was invited to speak at a recent Kiwanis Club breakfast, and “after I got done with my spiel, they presented a check to us, the Town of Saugerties, for $75,000, which will go toward the air-cooled chiller” at the ice-skating rink.