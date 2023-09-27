Ever wish you owned a library? This is your chance. The only problem is that there will not be any books in it.

Woodstock library trustees voted to place the current 5 Library Lane building for sale at an asking price of $785,000. The public library expects to move to 10 Dixon Avenue in Bearsville some time in 2024. It will continue operations on Library Lane until renovations at the new location are complete. If the Library Lane building is sold before the move, the library district expects to rent the space from the new owner.

Trustees have already committed to deeding the front lawn at Library Lane as forever-green public space, according to library board president Jeff Collins. “We undertake the process of selling 5 Library Lane with the utmost caution and care. We are hoping to find a buyer who will do something with the property that will be for the greater good of Woodstock,” Collins said. “At the same time, it is our obligation to get the highest sale price possible for the taxpayers of Woodstock.”

The sale proceeds will likely go to funding renovations at 10 Dixon Avenue. The bond passed by voters will not be sufficient to include unanticipated expenses for items such as a required sprinkler system.