The Garden Wall at 19 North Front Street, just off Main Street in the Village of New Paltz, is already spreading its roots, offering an eclectic collection of goods and services. Ann Tartakoff (she/they) runs the plant store with help from Mallory Gerosa (she/her). Raymon Prush (he/him) offers massages out of a private side room as an independent contractor, and Avalon Beyer (she/they) does the same with tattoos. You can come visit them from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Sunday. Ray and Avalon have different schedules which they book appointments by.

I had made plans to speak with Ann, Ray, and Avalon a week ago Monday. A half-hour before the scheduled meeting, Ann shot me a text asking whether we could postpone it a couple of hours. I didn’t mind.

Fifteen minutes before the new time, Ray caught up with me on my way out and told me Ann was having car troubles. The meeting would have to wait until the next day.

The next day I arrived at The Garden Wall. “I was down in New Jersey getting some more plants,” Ann explained, “and on my way back up the highway, I was being trailed by state troopers, so I kept getting off and on the highway, hoping the cops would leave me alone.”

We all had to laugh about it. The business owner of a brand-new plant store in the heart of New Paltz was afraid of being ticketed by the police for having too many plants in the back of their pickup truck.

When you first enter The Garden Wall, there is a small room with large windows on the left side. Plants hang from the ceiling, climb up the walls, and hold positions of honor near the couch. At the far side, a sign hanging above the curtained doorway to the private room says, “You Can Cry Here.”

The private room has large windows that Ray or Avalon can pull curtains over to control the feeling they want for their appointments.

Three friends, three stories

Ray told me how massages are a great way of keeping a healthy body and mind. When he was in school for massage, he and his fellow students worked on each other frequently for practice.

During his three and a half years at school, Ray was genuinely content with the life he was living. He was doing better in school. He was exercising more. “I was as happy as I could be,” he says, “but I had possibly the most stressful schedule you could imagine.” Then Covid hit, and Ray had to go back home. “I went from two to three massages a week down to zero massages a week,” he says, “and depression came back. Fast.”

Now he’s feeling good again.

“Tattoos,” Avalon says, “are a very wonderful way for me to connect with people directly. I have to build trust with people very fast to be a tattoo artist.” Avalon has done a lot of digging into what it means to sit someone down, establish trust, and give them a tattoo. They had been tattooing frequently in college, doing stick-and-pokes for friends.

When Covid hit, the tattoos had to stop. “It literally interrupted that school year,” says Avalon. “That was when I was going to Buffalo State. I had to leave campus, and had to lock down.”

When the social restrictions began to lift, Avalon met Ann, who found out about their history of stick-and-poke tattooage. Avalon began putting the needle to people again, starting with Ann and other coworkers. “That’s what got me back into tattooing. Ann has gotten a bunch of work for me, and ever since then I’ve been wanting to make this as legit as I possibly can.”

Avalon and Ray will be providing their services from the same room, making sure to leave enough time between appointments to sanitize and swap out the beds they use for their clients.

For Ann, playing with plants was a way of dealing with grief. Six years ago, Ann’s mother passed away, and their friends threw what they called “the least party of a party.”

“It was quiet and dim,” says Ann, “but it was exactly what I needed. Part of the decorations were a lavender plant and two orchids. I ended up accumulating more plants on days I was sad and didn’t want to go to class.” The accumulation of little green friends continued into Covid. When the video of George Floyd’s murder went viral, Ann woke the next morning “with an impulse to create life in ways I had power to do so.”

For Ann, that meant spending a day in the garden. Since then, plants have set roots deep into their life; Ann hasn’t left the garden since.

It doesn’t feel like work

One of the main motives for opening The Garden Wall was to have more space for Ann’s plants. One day, when Ann spoke to Avalon about needing more space for their plants, Avalon said they were also looking for a studio space for their tattoo business.

The seeds began to sprout. When the topic was brought up to Ray, he wanted to be in on the act.

“This came together over the course of, like, three days,” says Ann. “I saw the for-rent sign and called the guy on a whim. Split between the three of us, the rent was not only possible but very realistic.”

With lots of help from their friends, the trio began to move in. A few days later, Ann was put into contact with Mallory Gerosa. The two of them, Mallory says, “spoke for a good two or three hours, just spitballing ideas that we already both had for how it would roll, and what exactly would be good for it, and how it could function. It was very fluid, and a lot of our talents and interests mesh really nicely together. Ann has all these crazy visions, and I love organizing and trying to implement things, and trying to make it make sense in my head. I love all the energy and the care Ann brings to it.”

Raymon loves to bake, and plans on bringing baked goods to the space frequently. “I want to make food, I want to make snacks, I want to make cookies.” Baked goods remind Ray of home, and he wants The Garden Wall to be a place where people can come to feel at home. “Some of my friends’ biggest gripes with plant shops,” he says, “is feeling like they’re not allowed to touch anything, that it’s too quiet. It doesn’t feel homey or as if it’s for them.” Ray says, “I want to be able to give freely to people that come to this space.”

“What surprised me,” says Ann, “Is how many people have offered their time to help or even just hang out while I’m pacing around the room saying, ‘I don’t know what to do’. New Paltz really means something different to me after the last few weeks working on this space with my friends — because that’s the coolest part. It doesn’t feel like I’m going to work.”

Ann is interested in the idea of the space becoming a cooperative. They would love to see the space to grow beyond and after them.

You’ll get it, too

At the heart of The Garden Wall is a sense of community, a collective of friends coming together for the love and joy of it. “True kindness,” says Ray, “only pays off when it doesn’t. It comes back in different ways.”

The name of the space comes from a show, ‘Over the Garden Wall.’

“The show follows characters who don’t really know what’s going on, who meet a bunch of beautiful, wonderful people,” says Ray. “At the end they come out the same place they had gone in, but having met so many wonderful people and having tons of stories to tell. That is exactly what this place is. You come in through a small door in a small town, and you’re in a jungle filled with people who want to get to know you and want to become your friends.”

Mallory says, “I feel like the place kinda speaks for itself. To be honest, you just have to look at it and you’ll get it.” After having taken a look at The Garden Wall and the people behind it, I feel like I get it. Go in, take a look for yourself, and I’m sure you’ll get it, too.