Any artist will tell you that sustaining a life as a creative professional (or even serious hobbyist) over many years brings many unique challenges. As such, even the most solitary artists and makers have an intrinsic drive towards banding together to achieve mutual support.

This weekend (Sat. 9/30 & Sun. 10/1), eighteen of Highland’s most creative citizens will open their studio doors and team up to promote their art as a community. The Highland Open Studio Tour (HOST) seeks to connect a public that’s generally distracted by devices to the beautiful images and objects being made by hand in the real world, right in their backyard. By plugging the public into the Highland art scene, the creative community hopes to enrich lives while sustaining their own livelihoods.

A tour map and more information can be found at highlandopenstudiotour.com.