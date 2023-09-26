Fans of gothic ambiance and theatrical classics might find no better venue for a production of Dracula than the eerie chambers of the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, NY.

Hosted by Rosendale-based group Theatre on the Road, attendees can expect a spine-tingling performance that fuses 1920s culture with the chilling ambiance of the mine. There’s a 7pm performance on Thu. 9/28 and Fri. 9/29, followed by a 3pm matinee on Sat. 9/30.

Penned by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston and springing from Bram Stoker’s gripping novel, this Broadway adaptation first captured the imagination of theatergoers in 1927. Theatre on the Road’s 2022 rendition at the Widow Jane Mine saw an overwhelming response with tickets selling like hotcakes for all three shows.

“I can’t think of a better marriage of play and location,” said Director Frank Marquette. “Who wouldn’t like to experience Dracula live? I’m setting this in the 1920s with period costumes and making full use of the spooky wonders of the Widow Jane Mine.”

More info and tickets are available at theatreontheroad.com.