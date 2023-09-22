In the post-Covid age, Arrowood Farm Brewery has emerged as a bona fide large concert venue. They’ve shown no sign of slowing down or backing off in 2023, with a variety of mainstage shows like Lucius and the Hold Steady’s Positive Jam Festival in August already in the books. The Woodsist Festival—a diverse but indie-roots focused event presented by Impact Concerts in association with Woodsist Records and Ground Control Touring—returns to Arrowood on Sep. 23 and 24 with perhaps its most impressive lineup to date, an assortment of local food vendors and—of course—craft beer brewed on site.

Headliners include the adventurous Brooklyn folk-pop songwriter Kevin Morby, neo-psychedelic Philadelphia Stalwart Kurt Vile and the Violators, Cass McCombs, electronic indie giant Avery Tare of Animal Collective fame and, of course, folk rock band Woods, from whom the festival gets its name and its mission. The organizers note that, while this year’s weekend features the biggest names to date, the prices have not been raised in accordance. A full weekend general admission pass costs $200, while individual Saturday and Sunday passes are available for $110.

Food vendors include Bjorn Qorn, David Founded, Eat Church, El Danzante On Wheels, Gab’s Vegetable, Hare’s Hollow, Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery, Oyster Party, Ram’s Valley, Shiso Foods, Taste of Santorini, and Wiena Cantina. The Woodsist Festival website is full of additional information, including ideas on where to stay and what to bring. For tickets and more information, visit woodsistfestival.com.