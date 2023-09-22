Normally sleepy, Port Ewen will be wide awake this weekend as the town kicks off its neighborhood-wide yard sale, Preparedness Expo, the Esopus Apple Festival, family movie night and library book sale, all on Sat. Sep. 23.

At last count, a whopping 35 yard sales were slated to take place in and around the town. You can find a handy map of all the locations at the town’s website, esopus.com. Most are within walking distance of each other.

Ross Park will host the town’s Preparedness Expo, starting at 11am. First responders will show off their skills and equipment. Last year’s expo featured a helicopter landing, touch-a-truck, and information tables from local emergency response organizations. Then, at 7:30pm, family movie night will play the kids’ classic Toy Story as the sun sets. Show up early at 6:30pm for food and music.

If that weren’t enough revelry, the Town of Esopus United Methodist Church will also host the 52nd annual Esopus Apple Festival on Saturday. Earlybirds can arrive as early as 8am for the church’s famous apple pancakes, and there will also be apple cider, apple pies, baked goods, crafts, sausage and peppers, fried dough, hamburgers and hot dogs.

The Town of Esopus Library joins in on the fun too, with a book sale from 9am-4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.