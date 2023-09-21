“All-star” is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot in music press releases, but with Split Squad, the term is spot-on.

Composed of rock royalty like Eddie Munoz, Keith Streng, Clem Burke, Michael Giblin, and Josh Kantor, The Split Squad has been delivering high-energy performances since its inception in 2011. Despite their infrequent collaborations due to other commitments, when these musicians unite, they create a powerhouse of talent akin to – as they say – the “five fingers of a closed fist”.

Munoz is renowned for his role as the lead guitarist of ’80s L.A. legends The Plimsouls. Keith Streng, co-founder and guitarist of The Fleshtones, is an iconic figure in the rock’n’roll scene, collaborating with artists such as Deniz Tek, Stupidity, Strengsbrew, and The Vacuum Cleaners. Clem Burke, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer and Blondie founding member, continues to mesmerize with his passion, fury, and timing, working with artists like Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, The Tearaways, The Rockats, and Echo & The Bunnymen. Michael Giblin, the bass player, singer, keyboardist, and producer, is known for his work with The Fleshtones, The Cynz, and Stupidity. The group is rounded out by Josh Kantor, organist extraordinaire for the Boston Red Sox (though we doubt “Sweet Caroline” will make an appearance as a cover song).

Be sure not to miss this incredible event at Colony Woodstock on Sat. Sep. 23 at 8pm. Tickets are available at colonywoodstock.com.