The Woodstock Town Board is in support of a push to get all the hamlet of Zena in the 12498 zip code, abandoning forever and a day the Kingston zip code of 12401.

“The impact on the hamlet of Zena and particularly residents of the approximately 168 homes is a loss of community identity in this age of technology,” town supervisor Bill McKenna said as he read a resolution in support of the change at the September 12 town-board meeting. “This loss magnifies the public’s inability to recognize these homes as being part of the Town of Woodstock, and [its] homeowners as being residents of the Town of Woodstock.”

The resolution recognizes that the United States Postal Service built a modern post office in the town to accommodate future addresses. and points out that that building off Tinker Street is closer to all parts of Zena than is the City of Kingston.

“The Town of Woodstock wishes to unite the hamlet of Zena under its rightful township of Woodstock, under the zip code 12498, creating the unity and cohesion that serves the best interest of Zena, the Town of Woodstock and all our residents.”

The Zena Zip Code Project will apply to the postal service for consideration of a zip-code boundary review.

On this matter, it appears that McKenna and Bennet Ratcliff are in agreement.

“I would like to commend the people who have put this together, and I would also just like to say that I would hope that the City of Kingston could also join with Woodstock in seconding this to further the application of these people,” councilmember Ratcliff said.