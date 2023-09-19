A mass-extinction event

Tree committee chair Michael Veitch, who has warned of a blight affecting white pines, says the die-off has come to Woodstock, and so far nothing can be done.

A 125-year-old eastern white pine that hovers over the town supervisor’s cottage on the Comeau property is nearly dead.

“When we looked at it four weeks ago, it looked pretty good. Today, that tree is practically freakin’ dead,” Veitch said. “All of the pine needles are turning brown. I’m just bringing it to the board’s attention that this is a very serious issue that is going to affect more than likely all the pine trees on the Comeau and on public and private properties.”

Veitch said he would like to bring in state authorities to find out what other towns are doing. “It is characterized as a mass-extinction event,” he said.

Woodstock stumped by sapling-cutter

Someone is cutting down saplings on the Comeau preserve walking trail. That activity needs to stop, Woodstock officials say.

“Over the last, I’m gonna say two months or so, we’ve had an issue up here on the Comeau where somebody has been out back on the trails, cutting small saplings,” town supervisor Bill McKenna reported. “I think as many as 50 or 60 — maybe a little bit more — and it doesn’t even seem that they’re doing anything with them. They’re just kind of leaving them there. It doesn’t look like they’re cutting them for any purpose or anything.”

He addressed the mysterious miscreant directly and urged public vigilance.

“I just ask if you’re listening and you’re doing it, stop. And if folks are out there on the Comeau and they’re walking and they see somebody with snippers doing something, please contact the police or the supervisor’s office and let us know,” McKenna said. “Don’t engage with folks, but if you see what car they’re driving or what they look like or who they are, please let us know.”

Aside from it being illegal to cut trees on the Comeau property, McKenna reminded the public, it was dangerous. The leftover stalks protruding from the ground were a tripping hazard.

McKenna thanked the town maintenance department for periodically trimming what remained of the saplings.

Tree committee chair Michael Veitch said he had tripped over some of the sapling stumps.

The Comeau Stewardship Advisory Committee has recommended placement of signs reminding the public such activity was illegal and to please contact the authorities if they see anything suspicious.