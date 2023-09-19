Thu. 9/21

Adult Nature Hike – Montgomery Place at Forsyth Park Nature Center in Kingston, 9am.

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

31st Annual Doug Maloney Memorial Golf Tournament at Wiltwyck Golf Club in Kingston, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Visiting Vessel: Nao Trinidad. Open through October 8th at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 11am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Knitting Comfortably Book Discussion at Yarn Farm Kingston, 1pm.

Farm Animal Storytime with Woodstock Farm Sanctuary at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Neighborhood Office Hours: Ulster County Department of Mental Health. A representative from the Ulster County Department of Mental Health will be available to provide one-on-one naloxone training, opioid prevention materials like Educational Zines and DisposeRX med disposal packets, as well as information about the variety of services the Department provides at the Esopus Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Plant Circle. Come learn about plants and bring one to re-pot at Made X Hudson, 4pm.

Kids Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Hardwoods in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Imagine Gaming VR Club. Introduction of members to the ever-growing phenomenon known as virtual reality at MyKingstonKids, 5pm.

Benefit Party for Fall Kill Creative Works at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

The Supper Club: Opening Reception & Artist’s Talk at the Palmer Gallery at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Kids Biking Group with Teen Leader Ryan Burns at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

On the Fly Story Slams at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Kindness Appreciation Dinner. Come join us for a heartwarming evening filled with delicious food, the exchange of stories, and a celebration of kindness Seed Song Farm and Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Hang out with fellow art and collage enthusiasts and snip and paste your cares away in this free, meditative, and fun community gathering at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Maureen Drennan and Sara Macel. Illuminating talks with local and visiting artists at CPW Kingston, 6pm.

Keep the Lights On at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Your Face Belongs To Us by Kashmir Hill: A Secretive Startup’s Quest To End Privacy As We Know It at Oblong Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Optimism Exhibit “Soaked” at Brookelane in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Third Thursdays Open Mic. Monthly open mic night open to all types of performers at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Who Was Fritz Kittel? A Reichsbahn Worker Decides (1933–2022) at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Open Mic Night at Yarn Farm Kingston, 7pm.

Alex Castle in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Lewsberg / Rider Horse at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Talk: The Artwork of Henry Billings in the Past Wappingers Falls Post Office at the River Valley Arts Center in Wappingers Falls, 7pm.

5Rhythms Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

Make Me Famous with Special Guests at Tinker Street Cinema, 7pm.

Mid-Hudson Sierra Club Meeting at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Rosendale Theatre Traveling Film Series: Fahrenheit 451 at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Final Hot Tuna Electric Run Going Fishing Tour 2023. Your last chance to see the iconic blues rock band which formed in 1969 by former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady joined by drummer Justin Guip and special guest, renowned trumpeter Steven Bernstein at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

42nd Asbury Short Film Concert at Phoenicia Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Allysen Callery / Andrew Victor / Kyle Morgan at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Off-Peak. When two old flames run into each other on their evening commute, different views of the same past threaten to derail their connection. A new play about forgiving, forgetting, and the healing power of a good delay at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sliving at Happy Valley Barcade in Beacon, 8pm.

The Nerds at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Ulysses: Elevator Repair Service at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Todd Barry: The Half-Joking Tour at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 9/22

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

BeMoved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Homeschooling Coop at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

After Chinua Achebe: African Writing and the Future: Honoring the Memory of the Late Chinua Achebe (1930–2013). A dance performance by Souleymane Badolo celebrating the life of Achebe, followed by an opening address by President Leon Botstein in the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

The Lego Movie (2014) at Tinker Street Cinema, 2pm.

Calendar Girls at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Writing Beyond Africa: The African Imagination in the Diaspora. Two panel discussions at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 3:30pm.

Chess Club. Join Oliver every Friday to learn or play the oldest game in the world at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Activism and The Word: Writing, Speech, and Song in African Political Culture at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Chill Out Drop-In Hang for Teens at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Hudson Valley Sustainable Fashion Week Show. A collective fashion show highlighting sustainable designers in the Hudson Valley at Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, 5pm.

Lydia Pidlusky / Pete Levin / Steve Raleigh in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Bike Broadway with the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Community Climate Crisis Roundtable Discussion at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Lara Hope & The Arktones at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Group Exhibition Opening featuring international and local artists. Performances from Sound & Vision w/Tasso Zapanti & Cecil Hooker and live art by Roman Zelgatas at Kingston Pop Museum, 6pm.

Opening Reception for Alter Altar: 20 Years Millicent Young Sculpture and Installation at Merge in Stone Ridge, 6pm.

Hip Hop Night at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

World Premiere of Choreographer Roderick George’s The Missing Fruit at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 6pm.

TBDq: Weekly Pop-Up Queer Bar. Join us for an unstructured, unfiltered, uncultured happy hour. No agenda, except for the gay agenda at PAKT Kingston, 6pm.

Imagine Gaming Night: Fight Night at MyKingstonKids in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Live Music with Crow Bones at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 6pm.

Bat Walk with Hollie at the Woodstock Library, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Trike / Fred Gillen Jr at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Tracie Morris & Tongo Eisen-Martin — Poetry, Performance & Conversation at the Second Ward Foundation in Hudson, 7pm.

Unspoken in Concert at Living Water Church in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Dreams to Action Manifestation Workshop. Move beyond internal and external limitations to manifest your desires and transform your future at The Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Make Me Famous with Filmmakers at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

90 Proof Band at Mariner’s Harbor in Kingston, 7pm.

The Killers at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Jack Grace in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

John Valby / Dan McRitchie at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Contempt at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Tongues & Savage/Love By Sam Shepard & Joseph Chaikin. Bardavon Presents three legendary performers in two surreal and arresting “concertos” about romantic love by two of America’s greatest creative forces featuring Estelle Parsons, David Strathairn & Jack DeJohnette. Directed by Chris Silva and produced by Stephen LaMarca at the Woodstock Playhouse, 8pm.

Teens on Stage Presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Jill Sobule / Jennifer Knapp at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Joe Holt and Emily Anderson / Mackenzie Shivers at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Gianmarco Soresi at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Ulysses: Elevator Repair Service at the Fisher Center LUMA Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Vassar College Music Faculty Jazz Concert at Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Ambrosia Night One at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Off-Peak at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Show Tunes. Step into the spotlight and witness an unforgettable evening as Hudson Valley’s finest drag queen, the one and only Andramada, takes center stage at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Kundalini Activation & Cosmic Sound Bath & Light Immersion at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nightmoves with Tryst at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Sat. 9/23

Port Ewen Town-Wide Celebration. Over 35 yard sales, apple festival, first responders expo and family movie night, in and around Port Ewen, 8am.

Love Fest Parade and Cruise. Artists Eugene Stez and Paul Kostabi painting a 1969 Karmann Ghia VW in the back lot at the Kingston Pop Museum, 10am.

Craft Fabric Yarn Sale at The Pole Barn in Majestic Park in Gardiner, 10am.

Society for Creative Anachronism Medieval Reenactors at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Equusfest Clinicians. Demonstrations, exhibitors, shopping, trainer talks, and more at the Ulster County Fair Grounds in New Paltz, 10am.

Fall Clothing Swap. Get ready for Fall by cleaning out your closet, while getting new-to-you updates for your wardrobe at Made X Hudson, 10:30am.

Hispanic Heritage Festival Block Party. Music and food from all over Latin America on Cedar Street in Kingston, 11am.

Poetry Technique Workshop with Tracie Morris at the Ashbery Resource Center in Hudson, 11am.

Class: NYTB Between The Acts: Children’s Movement Workshop at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

White Pines Tour. Step inside White Pines, the original home of Byrdcliffe’s founders Ralph and Jane Whitehead, with Byrdcliffe Historian Henry T. Ford and discover how this 1902 utopian arts and crafts colony began at the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony in Woodstock, 12pm.

Woodsist Festival at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 12pm.

Family Art Day at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Brother Other at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

2023 New York Grand Prix Bodybuilding Event at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Oktoberfest at the Kingston Maennerchor and Damenchor, 12:30pm.

Wallkill River Paddle Fest 2023 at Sojourner Truth Park in New Paltz, 1pm.

Accordian in the Trees at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

The Artists-in-Residence Program. Monthly summer Open Studios event in celebration of the creative work of our artists-in-residence. Come experience work in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, writing, sound, and more – all amidst Byrdcliffe’s historic campus nestled in the Catskill mountains at the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony in Woodstock, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

The Woodstock Community Festival of Awakening. Sacred chanting, healing garden market, awakening talks, movement workshops, children’s garden, walking meditation at the Bearsville Theater in Olivebridge, 1pm.

Guided Garden and Arboretum Tours at Blithewood. An immersive experience into the history of the grounds as well as the horticultural and cultural significance of the site at the Blithewood Estate at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Heart of Midtown: Go All In For Mental Health. Free street festival in midtown presented by Rewind Kingston bringing awareness to local mental health resources with live music, yoga, art and wellness workshops, mental health nonprofits, pickleball, and more at Field Court in Kingston, 2pm.

Mary Frank: “Sleeping with my eyes wide open” exhibition opening at Elena Zang Gallery in Bearsville, 2pm.

Elizabeth Bishop’s Postcards: Exhibition Opening at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Color Your Piece. Kids of all ages and their caregivers are welcome to stop in and color their own blank puzzle piece to help complete our community puzzle at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

The Lego Movie (2014) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm.

Tinker Street Social: Nancy Bilyeau / Alysa Wishingrad / Deb Lapp / Tina DeBellegarde at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

Art Opening: From Soup to Nuts at Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Ulysses: Elevator Repair Service at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 3pm.

Saturday Afternoon Comic Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

The Hardwoods at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Art Walk with Exhibition Curator at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 4pm.

Artist Talk: Dan Cameron in Conversation with Photographers from Here Now. Dialogue about their work and process; participating artists include Sharon Core, Tim Davis, Marvin Heiferman, Tanya Marcuse, and Andrew Moore at the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony in Woodstock, 4pm.

The Woodstock Community Awakening Concert Hosted by Paul McMahon in the Beer Garden at The Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Fall Night Out. Come and enjoy an adult oriented night out with food, music, drink, lawn games and pre-holiday shopping at Town Field in Highland, 5pm.

Tarangah: A Harmonic Wave of Yoga, Breath Work, and Sonic Elixirs at Crimson-Catskills in Kingston, 5pm.

September Sip and Sound. Sound Meditation with Elana Bell and Ben Brown at Stone Ridge Orchard, 5:30pm.

Shokoloko at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Fall Night Out Cornhole Tournament. Get ready for a fun-filled evening under the stars where you can show off your tossing skills at Village Field in Highland, 5:30pm.

Fall Equinox Ritual & Celebration with Star-gazing at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Kingston Night Market in the Rondout in Kingston, 6pm.

World Premiere of Choreographer Roderick George’s The Missing Fruit at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 6pm.

Kingston Night Market Send-Off at the Reher Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Biodanza at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

The Classics. Heart of Midtown after party at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 7pm.

Carlos at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Level 2 Improv Showcase. Come shout out your suggestion to this caucus group of improvisers at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

In The Pocket at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions Opening Night. Named “Number 1 Haunted Attraction in America.” with over ten attractions, gift shops, and cafés. Haunted hayrides, houses, walking trail, corn maze, and much more at Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park, 7pm.

All-American Ruins: Live at the Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Improv Performance at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

A Symphonic Night at the Movies: The Wizard of Oz. Performed live by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Glassy Honk at the Station Bar & Curio in Woodstock, 7pm.

A Satire Comedy Show. Hosted by Andy McDermott with Pat Downey, Monte Mason, Ryan Patrick, Gilbert Hernandez at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Sanctuary / Minorikeys / Hard March / Vertigo at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Gianmarco Soresi at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Olivier Tarpaga Dance Project: “Once the dust settles, flowers bloom” at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7:30pm.

Lucas Handwerker: Make Light. Join us for an interactive evening of intuitive readings, healing, trance states, and other symphonies of psychological wonder at Cygnet’s Way in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Nexus Farewell Concert. Presented with the Kvistad Foundation, Nexus is widely recognized as one of the most influential percussion ensembles to have emerged in the post-war period and after 52 years this will be their farewell concert. Special Guests Paul Winter, Steve Reich, and Henrique Eisenmann at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Tongues & Savage/Love By Sam Shepard & Joseph Chaikin. Bardavon Presents three legendary performers in two surreal and arresting “concertos” about romantic love by two of America’s greatest creative forces featuring Estelle Parsons, David Strathairn & Jack DeJohnette. Directed by Chris Silva and produced by Stephen LaMarca at the Woodstock Playhouse, 8pm.

SuperTransAm 70’s Night at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Calendar Girls at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Ambrosia Night Two at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Open Mic at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 8:15pm.

Teens on Stage presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

The Split Squad at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

DJ Back Pain at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

QueerFest Newburgh. A celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community sponsored by local identity-affirming businesses in the Newburgh and Beacon areas at Ms. Fairfax in Newburgh, 9pm.

Vincent Price in The Abominable Dr. Phibes at the Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Sun. 9/24

Volkswagen Parade Car Show & Cruise to Woodstock. Performances by Dylan Nirvana and special guests at Kingston Pop Museum, 10am.

Mushroom Walks with Chicory Naturalist at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

Sculpt & Move Workshop at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11am.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Mama Roux in Newburgh, 11am.

Meditation: How To Change Your Life at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Bluegrass Brunch with Music from North Country Hollow at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Don Lowe at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

New York Theatre Ballet: Once Upon a Ballet at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 1pm, 3pm, 5:30pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Gisela Stromeyer: Poem Journeys at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Leo Lovechild at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Catskill Conversation: Preserving Garden Herbs Interactive Pesto & Herbal Tea Workshop and Q&A with Krista Speroni of True Foods Collective at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 2pm.

The Lego Movie (2014) at Tinker Street Cinema, 2pm.

Free Guided Tour of the Five Locks Walk at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 2pm.

A Symphonic Night at the Movies: The Wizard of Oz. Performed live by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Off-Peak at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Woodstock Community Festival of Awakening Presents Michelle Kennedy. A Woodstock-wide, weekend-long gathering of love, music and the healing arts at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Bearsville, 2pm.

Carlos at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Heartsong. Written by Lin Snider and Barbara Blatner with direction by Lin Snider at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 2pm.

Tongues & Savage/Love By Sam Shepard & Joseph Chaikin. Bardavon Presents three legendary performers in two surreal and arresting “concertos” about romantic love by two of America’s greatest creative forces featuring Estelle Parsons, David Strathairn & Jack DeJohnette. Directed by Chris Silva and produced by Stephen LaMarca at the Woodstock Playhouse, 3pm.

Teens on Stage Presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with the Waydowns in the Beer Garden at The Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Women’s Drumsong Orchestra of the Hudson Valley at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

Little Rock at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

A Lynching at Port Jervis: A Presentation by Historian Philip Dray at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Color Mosaic Dog Sweater Design Talk at Yarn Farm Kingston, 4pm.

Krisha Paternaude and The 209s. Funky covers and soulful original organ-driven quintets with uplifting vocals and a grooving rhythm section from the heart of the Hudson Valley at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 5pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

Bluegrass Open Jam at Blackbird Infoshop and Cafe in Kingston, 5pm.

Contempt at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm.

Latin ATM at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at The Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Make Me Famous with Filmmakers at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Ambrosia Night Three at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Mighty Poplar at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Frowned Upon / Icebox Cake at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Arlen Roth at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 9/25

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

CMIA – Agonies of Art: Screenings of The Red Shoes and Passion at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 9/26

Mid-Hudson Music Together Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists (In-Person). The Esopus Artists group is now meeting in-person! Artists of all skill levels are welcome to join this meeting to work on their art in a casual and friendly environment at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Locals’ Anniversary Party at Tubby’s in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Politics of Literature and Translation In the Novels of Bachtyar Ali with guest lecturers Kareem Abdulrahman and Bachtyar Ali in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Italian Class Meet Up with Ornella at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

CMIA – Film Sound at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Plein Air and Sip at Diegos. Paint the beaches of Mexico while sipping margaritas with local artist Laura Leigh at Diego’s Taqueria in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Noah Meyer at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Contempt at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

From Start to Finish Writing Workshop Series with Grace Bialecki at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Texas Music Revolution with Special Guest Kiefer Sutherland. Film screening & performance at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Welcome to Night Vale with James Felice at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Who Killed Captain Alex (2010) at Tinker Street Cinema, 8pm.

Wed. 9/27

The 24th Annual Woodstock Film Festival. 24th annual festival returns to venues throughout the bucolic Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Kingston, Rosendale and Saugerties, with a lineup of films, concerts, panels, and awards, all day.

Connect & Play at Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Teen Club at Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Story Hour presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Teen Advisory Group at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Paint and Sip at The Dutch in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Tablao Flamenco: Music, Dance + Song from Spain at The Local in Saugerties, 6pm.

Artists’ Way Circle at Blackbird Infoshop and Cafe in Kingston, 6pm.

Book Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Venture Hub: Fall Pitch Competition Night. Listen to pitches, and network with the community over drinks and snacks afterwards at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 6pm.

Class: Passion Fruit Seeds: Intensive Workshop. Includes introduction to hip-hop, house, Popping and Flexin’ dances, cultures, drills, foundations, and incorporates some variations and freestyle exercises using those foundations as a basis at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 6pm.

Believe in Art: Promoting Art and Culture in Leon, Nicaragua at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Coming Together: Black History is American History at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

LBGTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Short Story Book Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

A Giant Puppet Show + New Music Show. Redwing Blackbird Theater presents a one-show-only giant puppet show and fundraiser honoring three local historical female figures: Mama Nuchwe, Sojourner Truth and Hannah Arendt at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 7pm.

Shabazz Palaces / El Michels Affair DJ Set at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Crystal Bowersox at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Carlos at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Leo Lovechild / Paul Moody / Silverdome / Jack Manley at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.