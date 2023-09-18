The summer-long celebration of Horsin’ Around Saugerties, that included 35 artist-painted and decorated fiberglass horses displayed on the streets of the village, culminated with a gala and auction on Sunday, September 17 at the Kiersted House, sponsored by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce. Bidders were welcomed with music and a buffet before bidding began. The two auctioneers this year were Bob Siracusano and Ray Tucker who kept things lively and didn’t miss a beat when the festivities moved indoors due to rain in the middle of the auction. Bidding started at $350 and the top bid of $1500 went for Gus Pedersen’s “Equestrian Triumph” aluminium horse with a cherry wood base.

Proceeds from this auction go to scholarships for graduating Saugerties High School students, the Ryan House, the Kiersted House and participating artists.



