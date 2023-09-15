Kingston mayor Steve Noble has announced that he has appointed Bryant “Drew” Andrews to the Ward 7 seat recently vacated by Michael Olivieri.

Andrews is the co-founder of the Center for Creative Education (CCE), where he provides high-quality arts education, a safe and supportive learning environment, a platform for youth to find their voice and prepares, and guides students of all ages as they navigate life. Andrews is also the founder of Energy Dance Company and the CEO of Dance Xross Fitness. He has served on the Ulster County Restorative Justice Task Force, the Kingston Arts Commission, the NYSCA Arts Education Panel, and has served on the UPAC/Bardavon and the SUNY Ulster Foundation boards. Andrews has degrees in Human Services and Youth Counseling and has completed professional development programs at Stanford University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Olivieri stepped down to accept the Business Manager position at the Kingston Water Department in July. As per the City of Kingston Charter, Mayor Noble has the authority to appoint a Council member to a vacated seat. Mayor Noble opened an application process for the seat. Andrews will serve the unexpired term that currently expires on December 31, 2023.