Congressmembers make sure their districts receive funding from the monies appropriated by the congressional committees upon which they serve. Congressmember Pat Ryan, who is on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced on September 14 that he had helped secure $528,600 in federal funds for Kingston to build the capacity of its urban forestry — increasing tree canopy cover, combating invasive species, and improving climate resiliency.

Kingston mayor Steve Noble thanked Ryan and senator Chuck Schumer. “We are thrilled to receive this grant funding, which will help us maintain our beloved trees,” said Noble. “We look forward to having someone on staff who will assist the city and residents with plans and procedures for ensuring our trees thrive. We expect the urban forester will also help us achieve our goal of planting 1000 trees by 2030, which was outlined in our open-space plan.”

Ryan in turn expressed his appreciation for Noble’s hard work and partnership. “Tree coverage is an absolute necessity for a thriving city,” he said. “I’m proud to deliver these historic investments that will increase canopy cover, improve climate resilience, and create good-paying jobs along the way.”