Tribute bands are all the rage these days. This Saturday at 8pm, get ready for some literal rage at Colony Woodstock with two tribute bands: Sin (playing Nine Inch Nails) and Glorybox (playing various alt/grunge hits from the 90s).

Colony has been ground zero for bands covering the music of others, and every month you can usually find more than one such show. And while those who grew up listening to Trent Reznor might feel old celebrating the nostalgia of the 90s alongside millennials who are just discovering that music, it could be worse: I recently saw a 2010s nostalgia party being promoted!

Sin’s approach to the Nine Inch Nails catalog is faithful if a bit more traditionally rock-leaning, and Glorybox (featuring charismatic frontwoman “Tryst”) plays exactly what you’d want from the art/grunge era: Nirvana, Hole, Jane’s Addiction and PJ Harvey, to name a few. There will also be performances by pole artist Purple and an afterparty.

Don’t forget your flannels, black leather and wallet chains.