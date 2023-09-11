On the morning of September 11, 2023 New Paltz remembered and honored the lives that were lost on September 11, 2001. The event was organized by Butch Dener and held at the 9-11 memorial at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road. A ceremonial bell rang at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., the times when the World Trade Center towers were struck by hijacked airplanes. Taps was sounded and the New Paltz High School band played the National Anthem. Rabbi Plotkin delivered a prayer.