The Home Property Group, LLC will redevelop 256 Washington Avenue, the former Chiz’s House property, into an affordable housing complex with 50 to 60 housing units, Kingston city government announced September 11. The project will include a gut renovation and complete rehabilitation, including new plumbing, electrical system, windows, and energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Family of Woodstock will occupy the entire premises, including on-site support, ensuring long-lasting affordability. All rents will be affordable to residents making below 80 percent Area Median Income.

The last Chiz’s Heart Street tenants had moved out in July 2021 after a fire, and concern had been expressed then about the economic viability of a gut renovation/ The original boarding-house rooms will be renovated to include bathrooms and kitchenettes, and the property will include an on-site manager’s office. Several studio units will be adapted for persons with physical disabilities.

“Family of Woodstock Inc. is excited to join Home Property Group in opening 50 affordable housing units over the next few months to help address the crisis in affordable housing,” said Family of Woodstock executive director Michael Berg. “We will be providing permanent-supported and rapid rehousing services to individuals who are or have recently been homeless, and services to promote stability and move towards self-sufficiency.”

Scott Rosen of the Home Property Group said local architectural, engineering, and contracting services will be employed.

The developers will present the project to the Kingston Planning Board next Monday, September 18.