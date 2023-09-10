You never get a second chance to make a good first impression. That’s why improving curb appeal is crucial when selling your home.

The first impression buyers will have of your property is how the exterior looks when driving up to it. Is the lawn manicured? Do overgrown bushes cover windows or block pathways? Is there a garden growing out of your uncleaned gutters? Are weeds growing into the siding? Are the windows dirty?

Here are some quick fixes I recommend to my sellers in order to enhance the curb appeal of their property:

1. Landscape maintenance: Trimming overgrown bushes and shrubs is a good place to start. If you have flower beds. make sure they are weeded. Add a few bags of fresh mulch. Depending on your budget and the season, add some colorful potted plants or flowers near the entrance. Manicured lawns, trimmed bushes and colorful flowers show pride in ownership. They always put a smile on people’s faces.

2. Clean exterior: Remove any dirt, cobwebs and debris from your front porch. Showing buyers you care how your entrance looks can speak to your overall care for the house. Make sure you clean all windows, inside and out. Clear away cobwebs around window frames.

Clean windows make a house sparkle, especially if you have any kind of view to a stream. meadow or mountain range, or just a view of a lovely yard. Depending upon what kind of siding you have, you may want to consider power washing, a way to brighten up the house without painting. It is not expensive, and can help create the kind of curb appeal that can sell your home quicker.

3. Front-door upgrade: Can your front door use a fresh coat of paint? Walking up to a freshly painted door with an updated door knob and a decorative door mat or wreath is a sure way to add curb appeal. Buyers find a clean. freshly painted door with new hardware very welcoming and inviting.

4. Exterior repairs: Are there cracks in the driveway or walkways that can be easily repaired? Are there trip hazards that should be addressed? Replace or repair broken or damaged siding, roof shingles and gutters. These eyesores should be removed. As buyers look around, their eyes are drawn to positive elements of the property.

If there is exterior lighting, be sure they function properly. and all the bulbs are working.

5. Paint touch-ups: Touch up paint can really brighten up peeling or faded trim and shutters. Again, the goal is to remove as many eye sores as possible in order for the buyer to have as positive first impression. You would be surprised how a little touch up can go a long way in adding curb appeal.

6. Fencing and gates: Make sure gates operate properly and fencing is freshly painted or touched up. Repair broken parts. Don’t overlook their contribution to curb appeal.

7. New house numbers: Be sure to replace worn-out house numbers with fresh new modern ones. Ensure they are visible from the street. This is a quick fix that really makes a difference.

8. Upgrade mailbox: Replace an outdated or damaged mailbox with a new one. Your mail carrier will appreciate that, too.

9. Hide trash bins: Too many times I have pulled up to show a property and have found stinky old garbage bins stationed right in front of the house, sometimes right by the front door. Try to put them out of sight. perhaps behind a screen or in the garage. They are unsightly, and should be hidden from view.

10. Garage-door touch-up: If you have a garage, be sure the door works properly. Touch up any peeling paint. Like painting your front door, going so far as to paint the garage is like painting your front door. It adds greatly to the curb appeal of your home.

Remember, the goal is to create a welcoming and well-maintained exterior that entices potential buyers to explore further. Removing as many eyesores as possible ensures buyers will see pride in ownership as they look around. These quick fixes can significantly boost your home’s curb appeal and make a positive first impression during the selling process.

If you start with a great first impression before your guests even enter the house, you are on the right track. If you did nothing, your house will still likely sell. How long will that take? At what price point?

Creating and maintaining curb appeal is a must if you want the best chance to sell at your price point to the right buyer and as fast as possible.

Francesca Ortolano is a salesperson for Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties.