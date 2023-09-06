Picture this: The year is 1902 and you’re sharing dinner conversations with Ralph Whitehead and his spouse Jane Byrd McCall, discussing business ventures with hotelier Elizabeth Reynolds, and getting lost in an academic debate with college professor Percy Longfellow. Suddenly, the reverie turns revolting: A murder has taken place, and the killer is still at large.

“Mystery at the Art Colony” promises not just historical camaraderie but a riveting whodunit to solve. The fundraiser event, masterminded by Theatre on the Road and written and directed by Anika Krempl, takes place at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center this Sat., Sep. 9 at 7:00 pm and Sun., Sep 10 at 5:00 pm. Ticket prices are set at $18 in advance and $20 on the day of the spectacle. Light refreshments can also be acquired for a modest charge. Proceeds will go to the Historical Society of Woodstock, and tickets are purchasable via their website, historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.

Showrunner Anika Krempl’s distinctive brand of historical fiction combines elements of drama, comedy, and mystery, steeped in historical accuracy yet creatively woven to engage modern audiences. Although the narrative includes four figures based on real-life personalities, none are implicated as culprits in the unfolding murder mystery. Krempl, no stranger to sold-out performances in the Hudson Valley since 2015, has once again composed a compelling piece teeming with both fact and fiction.

The cast includes Frank Marquette, owner-operator of Theatre on the Road, Erica Woolley, Nicole Prepeluk, Tom Roberts, Lauren Roberts, Ken Stallon, and Jim Keenen. Providing an auditory tapestry that complements the narrative, Hannah Tufano will deliver live period music, enhancing the atmosphere of historicity.

In operation for a quarter of a century, Theatre on the Road is an enterprise helmed by Frank and Kirsten Marquette, based in Rosendale, New York. For those inclined to explore more of their productions or seek further information, the company’s website is theatreontheroad.com.