It was just a few months ago when we introduced you to Dear Kingston, a new neighborhood tap room. Today, via an Instagram post, Dear Kingston announced it was shutting its doors for good.

“Dear Kingston has closed,” the post reads. “We are thankful for the opportunity to have served you and gotten to know you. We truly appreciate you all, and thank you deeply for your support!”

No further explanation was given.

The bar was popular with locals, featuring a variety of beers on tap, German-inspired bar food, and a large “bier garden”-style outdoor area. On August 26, a large crowd attended a hair and fashion show thrown at the bar by a local salon. The show ran a few hours late, and was at times a chaotic scene which included a bathroom being locked out, long waits for drinks, a visibly flustered staff and one patron being arrested outside after repeatedly refusing to obey requests by staff to leave.