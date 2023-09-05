Thu. 9/7

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Free weekly walking group at the Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Lunch & Learn. Month-long reading series exploring the three local women that will be featured in Redwing Blackbird Theater’s upcoming puppet show, Unveiling the Vortex: Sunkskwa Mama Nuchway, Sojourner Truth, and Hannah Arendt at the People’s Place Wellness & Empowerment Center, 12pm,

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Come on Barbie Let’s go to the Welcome Party at Fox Run at Fulton in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Kids Biking Group with Teen Leader Ryan Burns at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Markley & Balmer in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Keep the Lights On at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group. Share your unique life-embracing insights with thoughtful, like-minded men in a supportive and uplifting group at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Queer Climb at The Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Get Down To Business with River Valley Guild: First Thursdays at Barnfox Kingston, 6:30pm.

David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors) / Bing and Ruth at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: Middle School! at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Duo Loco in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Club at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

5Rhythms Living Waves: Hudson Valley! at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

Native History Twilight Cruise with Justin Wexler on the Solaris at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 7:15pm.

Ron Baker: I Dreamed A Dream Fundraiser for The Woodstock Tennis Club at the Colony in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Hello, Hello Brasil! The AJO and Lívio Almeida’s Brazilian Dectet with Kristen M de Andrade at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Amy Ray Band at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Creedence Revived: The World Premier Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 9/8

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Big Polaroids. Survey solo show by award winning artist and photographer Franc Palaia; exhibit includes two dozen large scale archival color Polaroid photographs, hand colored SX-70 Polaroids at CO in Rhinebeck, 9am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Fall Crafts at Lyndhurst 2023. Westchester’s Favorite Festival Returns This Fall! Find handmade and uncommon items from 200 makers at this 2-day market at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, 10am.

A is for Apple at the Esopus Library, 10:30am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Meadowlark Festival. Three-day celebration of American roots and independent music featuring some of the most storied names in Americana, indie rock, and experimental music at Stone Ridge Orchard, 5pm.

Traditional Acoustic Blues with Bennett Harris in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Pottery Workshop. Join Serena from Nature’s Impact for a fun pottery workshop at Rose Hill Farm! Learn how to make clay imprints using wildflowers we will forage on the farm at Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, 5pm.

5th Anniversary Party with The Classics at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Art Reception: Light as a Medium at the Saugerties Public Library, 5pm.

Dmitry Wild Show at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

WKZE presents: Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

DJ Galaexius at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

The Kingston Trio at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock. 6:30pm.

“Boos and Brews” Haunted Huguenot Street Site Tour at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Is Consciousness Fundamental? Discussion at the Nelly Goletti Theater at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

“Being an Artist” Documentary of Gary Mayer by Filmmaker Bill Lynch. Discover what “Being an Artist” in the 21st century involves through an intimate encounter with artist Gary Mayer as seen through the lens of documentary film maker, Bill Lynch. View “The Artist As Subject” self-portrait series and participate in Gary’s open dialogue with his audience at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Wheatie Mattiasich / Luah / Alexander Turnquist at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Mike Worden – Lynched by a Mob at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Panpsychism and Pan(en)theism: Philosophy of Mind Meets Philosophy of Religion at the Nelly Goletti Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Kurt Henry in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Niall Connolly and Band: The Patience of Trees Vinyl Release Party at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazzstock: Sound Embrace at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 7:30pm.

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Popa Chubby Band Record Release Party at The Falcon

Dig out your bluesy soul and dust off your rock ‘n’ roll boots—Popa Chubby Band is hitting the stage for an electrifying record release party spanning musical genres from blues to punk. The shindig will unfold on Fri. Sep 8, 2023, at The Falcon in Marlboro. Food service starts from 5:30-9pm, while the music revs up at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are available upon inquiry at the venue.

Ted Horowitz, professionally known as Popa Chubby, has been wielding his guitar in the blues scene for more than three decades, blending influences that range from Motörhead to Muddy Waters. With his iconic look—shaven head, tattooed arms, and goatee—Horowitz is a memorable figure in contemporary blues. His genre-fusing style draws from an eclectic musical heritage that includes punk influences from his early career in New York City, giving his music a uniquely rebellious undertone.

Over the years, Horowitz has navigated the labyrinthine music industry with resilience, continuously evolving his creative craft and expanding his international fan base. From his origins in the NYC punk milieu—playing guitar for a theatrical Japanese special effects artist named Screaming Mad George—to sharing stages at iconic venues like CBGB with legendary bands such as the Ramones and the Cramps, Horowitz’s journey underscores his belief that rock ‘n’ roll should pack a subversive punch.

This maverick musician sees the blues as the bedrock of his musical journey, recalling how legends like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters were not just virtuosos but “dangerous men.” This element of risk and rebellion infuses Horowitz’s interpretation of the blues, ensuring that it retains its edgy, visceral character.

In a world teetering on the brink of various challenges, Horowitz finds himself drawing inspiration from the larger social landscape. “The world is undergoing a seismic shift. The boundaries are getting redrawn,” he remarks. Amidst all this, he believes music serves as a collective refuge.

Visit liveatthefalcon.com for info and tickets.

Experimental, Improvised, & Otherwise-Hudson Valley Improvisers celebrate TSL’s 50th at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 8pm.

Live Comedy at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones / Tonus Maximus at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Jon Cleary at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

​​County Players Presents the Comedy “Calendar Girls” at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls. 8pm.

Dance Nation at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Ready to take a “step” into the tumultuous world of pre-teen dance competitions and ambition? Dance Nation, Clare Barron’s lauded dramatic comedy, pirouettes into questions of rivalry, identity, and the precipice of adulthood with unrelenting vigor. This provocative piece, a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama, stages a vivid tableau where the aspirations and complexities of young competitive dancers serve as a metaphor for the turbulent journey toward maturity.

At the heart of the narrative is a cadre of pre-teen girls navigating multifaceted questions: Who is the best among them? What does it mean to gain recognition? How can one be a friend and a competitor simultaneously? And how does one assert oneself in an environment that often suppresses individuality? The characters are fleshed out by actors ranging in age from their 20s to 30s, embodying the “ghosts” of their younger selves, according to co-director Joey Taylor.

Staging the production is Definitely Human Theatre Collective, a fledgling theatrical group hailing from Poughkeepsie, committed to delivering avant-garde theater to the Hudson Valley. Vanessa Baer, a founding member and co-director of Dance Nation, says that the play’s “unapologetic ferocity” and formal innovation resonate with the collective’s own artistic ethos.

An ensemble cast featuring Patrick Dougherty, Emily McCarthy, Camilla Motolinia, Connie Lee, Michael Friary, Mia DeYoung, Madison Cannella, Tori Lopez, and Hanna Hertzler will bring to life this multifaceted narrative.

The show is set to dazzle audiences this week from Sep. 8-10, with additional shows next week, Sep. 15-17 at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck. Fri. and Sat. performances will start at 8pm, while Sun. shows will take place at 3pm. Tickets retail for $25 and can be procured at centerforperformingarts.org.

Yas Diva: Feel the Fantasy. Step into the spotlight and witness an unforgettable evening as Hudson Valley’s finest drag queen, the one and only Andramada at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Marsh Kings Daughter at the Underground Stage at The Falcon, 8pm.

Jay Prince & Friends at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Nick Simmons at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

The 209s at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

The Nightcap Cabaret (18+). A classically campy burlesque at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sat. 9/9

Olive Day. Town of Olive’s bicentennial celebration at Davis Park in Olive, all day.

Gravel & Graze. Guided gravel ride through the Mohonk Preserve. Enjoy delicious wood fired pizza by Hudson Valley Alforno, refreshing beverages, yard games and more at Terra Ridge Farm in New Paltz, 8am.

Annual Flea Market at the West Hurley Fire Department, 9am.

Community Yard Sale at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 9am.

For Kids of All Ages: Sxip, Coco, & Amanda present “The Wild Rumpus.” Kid songs, singalongs, dancing, drawing and all sorts of other kiddo-friendly mayhem at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 10am.

Succulent Felting Class. Learn the basics of needle felting with expert felter Jocelyn Krodman of Petitfelts at Brookelane in Kingston, 10am.

Books by the Bushel Giveaway at the Kingston Library, 10am.

Don Terpening, Revolutionary War Medical Re-enactor at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Native American Artwork Display by Judith Boggess at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Book Signing: Melissa Clark, Dinner in One at Oblong Millerton, 11am.

Meadowlark Festival. All-day, all-star music festival with some proceeds going to local farmers (see cover story) at Stone Ridge Orchard, 11:30am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Kingston Summer’s Sunset Soiree. Local artists, live music, and catering at Etain Health in Kingston, 12pm.

Rondout Reunion Music Festival. Meet & greet of the families from the Rondout with music and discussion about what needs to be done to preserve the Rondout with music by the B-Boyz Barry Jackson Band at T.R. Gallo Park in Kingston, 1pm.

Royal Hanneford Circus Under the Big Tent at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, 1pm.

Kyle Tigges at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Michael Sorgatz, “Undertone” at the Figureworks Gallery at Green in Saugerties, 1pm.

Free Historic Walking Tour In Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Bubble Art for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Monoprint Auction and Exhibition Opening. A survey of monoprints by contemporary artists created in The Thompson Family Foundation / Alan and Sandy Siegel Graphics and Works-on-Paper Studio at the Woodstock School of Art, 2pm.

Sean Howe, “Agents of Chaos” at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Poughkeepsie Open Studios. A free, self-guided art tour that includes two stops at Vassar College: The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center and the Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns, 2pm.

Midnight Garden Closing Reception at Chicory Naturalist in Kingston, 3pm.

Excavating Art and Empire: An Artist Talk with Artist David Hartt at Olana in Hudson, 3pm.

Picnic in the Cemetery at the Old Dutch Church Cemetery in Kingston, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Second Chance Book Club at Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston, 3pm.

Live Theatre: Round the Bend Threatre Company Presents Monarchs by Danielle Frimmer, A Staged Reading at the Rosedale Theater, 3pm.

Plein Air Painting Workshop at Inness in Accord, 3pm.

Todd Adelman in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

KinoSaito 2-Year Anniversary Celebration at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 3pm.

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Panpsychism. Join the department of philosophy and religious studies for a talk by philosopher Michael Tye of University of Texas Austin at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, 3:30pm.

Golden Formula at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Celebrate Byrdcliffe with Music by Jay Ungar & Molly Mason. Catch up with friends while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and live music at Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, 4pm.

A Classical Afternoon at Tydeman Farm in Germantown, 4pm.

Power Player Awards Honoring Loida Lewis: Book Signing & Refreshments. Meet the author and businesswoman and learn how she ran a billion dollar empire at the Cunneen-Hackett Arts Theater in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Basilica Hudson

The cavernous Basilica Hudson may still be too small to hold the expansive sound of post-rock icons Godspeed You! Black Emperor, who paint a sonic landscape so epic and vast it’s hard not to get lost inside. The band is legendary for its lengthy dynamic buildups that take minutes to journey from soft twinking guitars and subtle rhythms to walls of distorted heaviness with pummeling and percussion. And despite being an instrumental act, they have codified an image of opposition to post-capitalist malaise and chaos, offering a meditation on resistance.

The show will feature an “opening invocation” by Hudson Valley’s eccentric soundsmith Zannie, followed by spoken word performances by Hanif Abdurraqib and Shanekia McIntosh. Audiofemme will DJ the afterparty in the West Wing Bar and jazz collection Irreversible Entanglements will also play a special set before the headliners take the stage.

The multimedia experience includes art by Niagara Detroit, a record-lover’s pop-up by John Doe Records, the Sacred Bones Curio Shop, books from Better Read than Dead, and food by Local 111. Not for nothing, the whole thing was curated by rock royalty Brandon Stosuy and Melissa Auf der Maur, the former a writer who had a stint editing at Pitchfork and now publishes the lo-fit alt-journalism resource for creators named The Creative Independent, the latter having played in Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, with incredible solo music of her own.

This density of amazing, creative people is rare, which is why if any of this sounds remotely appealing to you, we suggest dropping everything and getting tickets – $50 in advance, $60 day of. The mini-festival kicks off at 5pm, and is restricted to 18 and up. Get tickets and info at basilicahudson.org.

Myles Mancuso at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Bluegrass Open Jam at Blackbird Cafe and Infoshop in Kingston, 5pm.

Movie Night at the Distillery at Tuthilltown Spirits in Gardiner, 5:30pm.

Al Olender with James Felice. Homecoming show for Kingston-based singer songwriter at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Yard Sale in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Kaatsbaan Fall Festival Triple Bill Dance Performance: MacMillan, Bond, and Cornejo at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 6pm.

Elements & Essence: A Cave Performance. An exploration of the elements through songs. And soundscapes. Sparse instrumental accompaniment supporting angelic vocals will color the sound waves as we collectively go on a melodic journey at The Snyder Estate in Rosendale, 7pm.

Summer’s End Faerie Soiree with the Dust Bowl Faeries at Park Theater Hudson, 7pm.

Playhouse Hosts “Seussical” the Musical for All Ages at The Playhouse at Museum Village in Monroe, 7pm.

Sxip’s Hour of Charm at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Joel Harrison Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Black Duck (Douglas McCombs) / Cochemea Gastelum / Ryan Jewell Duo at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Upstate University: Ten Films that Changed America at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Yard Sale at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

As It Were: Rosie Cohe + Daniel Shapiro at Distortion Society in Beacon, 7pm.

Mystery at the Art Colony at Byrdcliffe

Picture this: The year is 1902 and you’re sharing dinner conversations with Ralph Whitehead and his spouse Jane Byrd McCall, discussing business ventures with hotelier Elizabeth Reynolds, and getting lost in an academic debate with college professor Percy Longfellow. Suddenly, the reverie turns revolting: A murder has taken place, and the killer is still at large.

“Mystery at the Art Colony” promises not just historical camaraderie but a riveting whodunit to solve. The fundraiser event, masterminded by Theatre on the Road and written and directed by Anika Krempl, takes place at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center this Sat., Sep. 9 at 7:00 pm and Sun., Sep 10 at 5:00 pm. Ticket prices are set at $18 in advance and $20 on the day of the spectacle. Light refreshments can also be acquired for a modest charge. Proceeds will go to the Historical Society of Woodstock, and tickets are purchasable via their website, historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.

Showrunner Anika Krempl’s distinctive brand of historical fiction combines elements of drama, comedy, and mystery, steeped in historical accuracy yet creatively woven to engage modern audiences. Although the narrative includes four figures based on real-life personalities, none are implicated as culprits in the unfolding murder mystery. Krempl, no stranger to sold-out performances in the Hudson Valley since 2015, has once again composed a compelling piece teeming with both fact and fiction.

The cast includes Frank Marquette, owner-operator of Theatre on the Road, Erica Woolley, Nicole Prepeluk, Tom Roberts, Lauren Roberts, Ken Stallon, and Jim Keenen. Providing an auditory tapestry that complements the narrative, Hannah Tufano will deliver live period music, enhancing the atmosphere of historicity.

In operation for a quarter of a century, Theatre on the Road is an enterprise helmed by Frank and Kirsten Marquette, based in Rosendale, New York. For those inclined to explore more of their productions or seek further information, the company’s website is theatreontheroad.com.

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Amy Helm Summer Residency at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

CatVideoFest 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

A Celebration of Women in History: A Tribute to Authors and Social Campaigners Vera Brittain & Winifred Holtby at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Erin Rae / Bryan Cates at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Danny Polishchuk at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Dance Nation at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Happy Traum with Cindy Cashdollar and Friends at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

“The Linda Ronstadt Experience” with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Loosey Goosey w the Haus of Peculiar at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Summer Breeze Dance Party Night! with DJ Tryst at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Sun. 9/10

18th Annual Tour de Kingston at Forsyth Park in Kingston, 7:30am.

Barry Hopkins Run at Olana in Hudson, 9am.

Meditation: How To Change Your Life at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Fall Book Sale at the Stone Ridge Public Library, 10am.

Stone Ridge Library’s First Annual Cake Off at Stone Ridge Library, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Classics for Kids Presents Instrument Petting Zoo and Concert at

The Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 11am.

R’n’B Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Mimosa Yoga at The Partition in Saugerties, 11am.

Meadowlark Festival. All-day, all-star music festival (see cover story) at Stone Ridge Orchard, 11:30am.

Live Theatre: Round the Bend Threatre Company Presents Monarchs by Danielle Frimmer, A Staged Reading at the Rosedale Theater, 12pm.

Afternoon Concert: Joey Eppard at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Summer Sundays at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Catskill Conversation: Preserving Garden Herbs. Interactive pesto & herbal tea workshop and Q&A with Krista Speroni of True Foods Collective at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 2pm.

JT Horne at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Celebrating Howie Brown with Love and Music at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm.

Free Guided Tour of the Five Locks Walk as part of the Hudson River Valley Ramble at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 2pm.

Cassatt Quartet with Ursula Oppens (Piano) at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 2:30pm.

Dance Nation at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with the Bad Cats in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

The Little Creek Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Free community collage night with all materials provided at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Mystery at the Art Colony. Victorian era whodunit set in 1902. Fundraiser event for the Historical Society of Woodstock. Dine and mingle with the characters to solve the mystery at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 5pm.

Kaatsbaan Fall Festival Triple Bill Dance Performance: MacMillan, Bond, and Cornejo at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 6pm.

Jacob Miller at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Sediment Club / Open Head at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Civil Disobedience: Blue Note Records in the Progressive ‘60s at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Teddy Kumpel (of Joe Jackson) / Nome Sane? / Spaceheater at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Heavy Gus at The Station Bar & Curio in Woodstock, 8pm.

Beams / Pelican Movement / Belle Skinner at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 9/11

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Flower Arranging Workshop. Sarrel Isherwood from Hudson Valley FlowerWorks leads us through a hands-on flower arranging workshop. Participants will create their own arrangements with fresh cut, locally grown flowers. All supplies will be provided at the Esopus Library, 5:30pm.

Soapin’ At Southlands at Clover Brooke Farm in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Motherless Daughters Support Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

A Special Intimate set with Nick Urata and Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 9/12

The Ellove Technique at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Workshop: The Art, Craft, and History of the Book at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Local Authors: JP Cohen, Rashon Forrest, Daniel Guilfoyle, Daniel Maidman. An evening highlighting four local authors and their recently published works at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Monthly Mending Nights at CoWork Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Shutterdog at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Spirit of the Beehive at Tubby’s

What is “collage rock?” Beck’s cut-and-paste pop would probably be the best-recognized landmark for the genre – don’t be surprised to find a sample from an obscure Japanese talk show pop up next to a hammer dulcimer, detuned string section, distorted synth arpeggios and vocals that shapeshift genres at the drop of a hat.

Philadelphia’s Spirit of the Beehive takes this cacophonous foundation and jumps far into the deep end while still managing to be infectiously catchy. Their latest EP, i’m so lucky, bursts and blooms with inspired and immaculate atmospheric production. You’re enveloped in a psychedelic soundscape that’s constantly changing, but with a rhythmic and melodic backbone that keeps you grounded. Lo-fi pop, shoegazing indie rock, crusty stoner heaviness, hip-hop-esque sampling, trippy darkwave flourishes… let’s just say you’re not going to get bored with this band anytime soon.

You ought to know by now that Tubby’s is the cutting edge of music in our area, with their fingers on the pulse of more rising musical stars than you can shake an SM-58 at. This show is another big notch on their belt, and without question the coolest thing to happen on a Tuesday night in recent memory. Tickets and info at tubbyskingston.com

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 9/13

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Japanese Embroidery Traditions and Transitions at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Lagrangeville, 12:30pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Farm Festival at the Mountainview Lot in Woodstock, 3pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Singer Songwriter Night in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Swdyt? Gold Sparkle Trio / Cisco Bradley (Reading) at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Music Fan Series Presents Searching for Sugar Man at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

D&H Historian Bill Merchant presents at the Hudson River Maritime Museum on “Women and the D&H Canal” at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours. A Special Mid-Month Edition of Dead Last Wednesdays at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.