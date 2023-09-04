Everybody was considered Irish at the Hooley on the Hudson at the Rondout waterfront in Kingston last Sunday. As host of the festival, the Ulster County chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians kicked off festivities with their marching band in full regalia, complete with bagpipes and Celtic drumming.

Eight Irish bands and the Celtic Heels Irish Dance School filled both the Feeney Stage and the Bill Yosh Stage all day. There were numerous food booths, Guinness on tap and vendors selling their wares from beautiful woodwork items to Irish clothes and jewelry. The return of the Trad Stage for the first time since before Covid was filled with a lineup of performers with a more traditional sound. New this year was a special children’s area hosted by Erin Bertfholf across Rondout Landing from the festival. It featured activities and crafts for children along with a quiet indoor space for babies.

A great time was had by all! Slainte!