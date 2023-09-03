The Kingston High School (KHS) Tiger Marching Band completed its annual band camp at Crosby Elementary from August 16-30. Following its second place finish in state competition last year, the band is preparing for a new season in the New York State Field Band Conference. The title of this year’s show is “Apollo,” and commemorates the first moon landing mission with music by Walt Disney Studios and Elton John. Stephen Garner and Jeffrey Giebelhaus direct the band, and the visual designers for this year’s field show are Nick Avossa, Daniel Dittus and Victoria Youlio.

The marching band will compete in field band competitions across the state this fall, culminating with the New York State Field Band Championship on October 29 in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University. Local performances will include the competition hosted by KHS and the Tiger Band Booster Club, the annual “Fall Fanfare” on Sunday, October 22 at Saugerties High School.