An audit of the Rondout Valley school district over a period of more than two years by state comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s Division of Local Government and School Accountability has found severe deficiencies in the school district’s management of fixed assets. District officials generally agreed with the audit findings for the period ending last October and have promised corrective action.

Of 80 fixed assets totaling $856,681 reviewed, 64 totaling $549,117 were not properly accounted for or monitored. Of those 64 items, 34 fixed assets with a combined cost of $255,775 did not have the required asset tags, twelve with a combined cost of $213,960 could not be located, and 18 with a combined cost of $79,383 were not recorded on the district’s inventory list.

Among the assets that could not be located were a French horn worth $22,600, a snow plow valued at $6310, and an Internet filter costing $4320. On the unrecorded list was a golf cart costing $12,585.