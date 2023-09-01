Sláinte! The 22nd Annual Hooley on the Hudson will take place this Sun., Sep. 3, at the T.R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek in Kingston, New York. This free family event will feature three stages of Irish music, a children’s activity tent, numerous food and craft vendors, and a parade of dignitaries bedecked in festive garb.

The Hooley on the Hudson is a celebration of Irish culture, and it attracts in the neighborhood of 20,000 people from all over the Northeast each year. The event is a great way to learn about Irish history and traditions, and to enjoy some traditional Irish music and dance. The Guinness will be flowing, the green will be showing, and the crowd will be growing this year, thanks to the festival’s widespread local support and regional popularity.

“This is a free family event sponsored by The Ulster County Division 1, AOH and the City of Kingston. This Festival could not happen without the cooperation of the City of Kingston and Mayor Steve Noble, our other elected officials, and all

of our committed sponsors,” said festival organizer Jim Carey.

“The continued support of the community, volunteers, and well-wishers, along with the special help of Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, will make this year’s Hooley on the Hudson as much of a success as last year’s,” he said, referring to 2022’s record-breaking turnout.

Music is always a highlight of this festival, and this year’s lineup is full of Irish spirit, including T. McCann Band, Triskele, Andy Cooney, McGroovin’, Kilashanndra, Sheridan Ruitin, The Little Creek Band and Barleyjuice.

The children’s activity tent will feature games, crafts, and storytelling, and there will be plenty of food and drink to enjoy. The parade of dignitaries will kick off the day’s festivities, and it will feature local officials, community leaders, and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The festival will take place from 11am to 9pm. Parking will be available at the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot, and Kingston Point. Handicap parking will be available at Kingston Point. Shuttle buses will be provided to the festival site from the parking venues. The event is rain or shine.

For more information, visit www.ulsteraoh.com.