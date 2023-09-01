Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in Saugerties.

Children and families are welcome to pet and talk to the animals, ride on a horse-drawn hay wagon, climb on antique tractors, make stamped art, get a face painting, play at the Tiny Carnival, listen and dance to live music, have lunch at the outdoor café and buy fresh, local food.

The parade of farm animals includes big and small horses, baby goats, a pot-bellied pig, a lamb, bunnies, chicks, guinea pigs and a donkey.

Tammy Drost of Hope Farm, the Farm Animal Day organizer, brings her rescued animals to the market. She says, “My goal at Hope Farm is to offer a safe place for rescued animals. Farm Animal Day is an important opportunity for animals and humans to bring each other joy.”

Farm Animal Day has been held each year at the market since 2005.It is also a fundraiser for Hope Farm. A donation jar will be at the market. The Hope Farm logo is “Animals + People = Love.”

Rae Stang’s Tiny Carnival is coming back this year. Stang has created a maze of games for everyone to enjoy and compete with each other for fun and prizes.

To get the feeling of farm life in the past, children can go on a horse-drawn hay ride offered by Ray Mayone of Glasco and can climb on antique tractors brought by the Saugerties Vintage Tractor Club.

Listen and dance to the music of Michael D’Agostino, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who will bring rhythms to the market.