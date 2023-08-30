Thu. 8/31

Final Day of Shorten the Classics: An Exhibition of Comics by Doug Skinner at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

In the Palm of Your Hand: A Group Exhibition of Itty-Bitty Works of Art at the Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, 11am.

Adult Craft Camp at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Fri. 9/1

Mini Art Show at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, all day.

Adult Craft Camp at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 1pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Field Dressings for Lazarius: A Research Project by Lodger Studio at the Visitor Center in Newburgh, 4pm.

Opening Reception: Welcome Home! Art Show by Susan Angeles. Featuring wine and cheese for the opening of the month-long art show at Corcoran Country Living in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

September Exhibitions Preview & Concert at Arts Society of Kingston, 6pm.

Sat. 9/2

Family Constellations at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

IKAHN: Arc of an Artist – Opening Reception. A John Kahn retrospective (see article in this issue) at the Massive Art Research Shop in Saugerties, 12pm.

Dominic Newsome Art Exhibition at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

September Exhibitions Opening: Emotional Intelligence. Members show featuring Thomas Cale/ What Just Happened, Locke and Valerie Johnston/Combined Works and Visions Opening Reception at the Arts Society of Kingston, 3pm.

Opening Reception: IMPRINT: Showcasing PUF Studios & D.R.A.W.’s Neighborhood Print Studio. Exhibition and panel discussion. Unison Arts in New Paltz, 4pm.

Some Small Threats. Solo exhibition by Michael McGrath with drawing on paganism and modern spiritualism in everything from witchcraft to Ouija boards, at Headstone Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

On The Way International Artists Exhibition at Gallery40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Open Space Performance Workshop at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Sun. 9/3

Big Brush and Intimate Mark With Barbara Bash. Making a mark with brush & ink awakens the world. Held by the ancient principles of heaven, earth & human, we will engage in a simple ritual to create large spontaneous brushstrokes on paper at The Poetry Barn in West Hurley, 2pm.

Panel Discussion & Opening Reception of fission / fusion. What does it mean for a gallerist to take on the legacy of an artist? How does this change when that artist is also their parent? An artist talk moderated by Ellen D’Arcy Simpson, featuring Carole Eisne at Susan Eley Fine Art in Hudson, 4pm.

Mon. 9/4

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Tues. 9/5

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Wed. 9/6

Stockade Taverns Sketch Party! Join master of ceremonies, Maxaroonie Miller and try to capture his delightfully awkward and playfully inappropriate drawing them every Wednesday until 9pm (includes the drawing materials) at Stockade Tavern, 5pm.