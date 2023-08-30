Thu. 8/31

The Night of the Hunter (1955) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

I Am Barbie. The East Coast premiere of Walton Beacham’s raucous, hilarious, and surprisingly touching performance at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Outdoor Drive-In Movie Night: Super Pets at the West Hurley Fire Department, 7:30pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Weekend at Bernie’s at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, time TBA.

Fri. 9/1

Rock, Paper, Scissors: Puppetry, Performances, and Workshops. A two day family-friendly weekend of puppetry and performance art, featuring local and regional troupes and special guests Agua Sol Y Sereno from Puerto Rico at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Screening at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 4pm.

As You Like It. “All the World’s a Stage, and All the Men and Women Merely Players:” The play’s themes of the performances of life, performances of gender, and performances of love are comically woven together as only Shakespeare could in this delightful pastoral comedy at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

The 2023 Hudson Eye Festival in Partnership with TSL presents: Said & Done at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Yas Diva: Only Fans at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sat. 9/2

Dance with Jayne Mielo & Lori Lynn Meader at The Kiva at MaMA in Stone Ridge, 11am.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Flamencodanza at Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Dan Madania / Eddie Brill and more at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sun. 9/3

I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Dazed and Confused Smokey BBQ & Car Show at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 9/6

Steve-O. Legend of pain and comedy reveals videos that were too hot for release (read interview). UPAC in Kingston, 7pm.