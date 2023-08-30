Thu. 8/31
The Night of the Hunter (1955) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.
I Am Barbie. The East Coast premiere of Walton Beacham’s raucous, hilarious, and surprisingly touching performance at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.
Outdoor Drive-In Movie Night: Super Pets at the West Hurley Fire Department, 7:30pm.
Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.
Weekend at Bernie’s at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, time TBA.
Fri. 9/1
Rock, Paper, Scissors: Puppetry, Performances, and Workshops. A two day family-friendly weekend of puppetry and performance art, featuring local and regional troupes and special guests Agua Sol Y Sereno from Puerto Rico at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.
Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Screening at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 4pm.
As You Like It. “All the World’s a Stage, and All the Men and Women Merely Players:” The play’s themes of the performances of life, performances of gender, and performances of love are comically woven together as only Shakespeare could in this delightful pastoral comedy at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.
The 2023 Hudson Eye Festival in Partnership with TSL presents: Said & Done at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.
Yas Diva: Only Fans at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.
Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.
Sat. 9/2
Dance with Jayne Mielo & Lori Lynn Meader at The Kiva at MaMA in Stone Ridge, 11am.
As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.
I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.
Flamencodanza at Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.
Dan Madania / Eddie Brill and more at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.
Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.
Sun. 9/3
I Am Barbie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.
Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.
As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.
Dazed and Confused Smokey BBQ & Car Show at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.
Wed. 9/6
Steve-O. Legend of pain and comedy reveals videos that were too hot for release (read interview). UPAC in Kingston, 7pm.