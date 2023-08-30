Thu. 8/31

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Health Insurance Navigation at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 12pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Kids Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Mushroom Cocktail Walk at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Qigong. Experience meditation in motion with certified instructor Patrice Heber at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Dance of Liberation at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 9/1

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Akwesasne Freedom School Benefit & Celebration at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

“Boos and Brews” Haunted Huguenot Street Site Tour in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 9/2

Bank of America Museums On Us. The museum is one of over 225 cultural institutions across the U.S. offering BOA card holders free admission on the first weekend of every month at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, all weekend.

Fall Vendor and Craft Fair at the Pointe of Praise Family Life Center in Kingston, 8am.

Labor Day Weekend Bird Walk with Alan Devoe Bird Club at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 8am.

Farm Animal Day at Saugerties Farmers Market at 10am.

Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair. Over 200 exhibitors, live entertainment, artisanal foods, beer, wine, spirits and a children’s craft tent. Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

WWII V-J Day Event by Hank Yost at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

End of Summer BBQ at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 2pm.

Labor Day U-Pick and Picnic at Kado Farm in Hudson, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Guided Imagery & Sound Healing with Angel Readings. Tarot & Angel card readings for all, guided imagery meditation, reiki hands-on healing in a chair, third eye initiation, chakra bowls, crystal healing, gong wash & bath at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 4:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Hudson Valley English Country Dance. Come enjoy Jane Austen’s dance: Alexandra Deis-Lauby will teach and call traditional English dances to the music of Tiddley Pom. Workshop at 7 is important for newcomers at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 7pm.

Sun. 9/3

Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair at Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

Sunday Gathering. Diverse and inclusive community event that tackles a wide range of topics and practices at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 10:30am.

Lil Hooligans at the Hooley on the Hudson. Play Haven is hosting family fun at the Hooley on the Hudson Festival in Kingston! We will have kids activities, a baby changing area, face painting, crafts, toys, and more at the Kingston Waterfront, 11am.

Meditation: How To Change Your Life at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

NexGen Car Show at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Community Reiki: Individual Sessions by Hudson Valley Community Reiki at the Gardiner Library, 12pm.

A Conversation with Bill Merchant on the Solaris at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 12:30pm.

Hudson River Tugfest 2023. Celebrate the Hudson River’s heritage with the Town of Esopus at the Hudson House Distillery. An annual tugboat display and auction; this year’s with a River view from the deck at the Hudson House & Distillery, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Walkway Talks – Skins and Skulls. Join Mike Littier of New York State Parks and learn about native wildlife at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 3pm.

Nine Chefs, One Table. A collaborative, end-of-summer-harvest dinner featuring nine renowned chefs, presented by Chef Einat Admony and the James Beard Foundation, with live DJs. Kerhonkson (venue announced exclusively to ticket holders), 4:30pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 9/4

Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair at Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 9/5

The Ellove Technique at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

D&D: Strategy and Historical Game Night at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Stars Above at the Accord Speedway, 7pm.

Wed. 9/6

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.