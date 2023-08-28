Rose Desanges-Belfort has joined the Kingston City School District’s (KCSD) Board of Education to fill a seat left vacant by the sudden departure of Herb Lamb earlier this month.

“I thank the Board, I thank the community, those who are here and those who are not here, for entrusting me with this opportunity,” said Desanges-Belfort prior to being sworn in at a meeting on Wednesday, August 23. “I thank my family for their support…and I thank my community members who have rallied and brought to my attention issues that they are confident in me to present on their behalf…Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to learning and also to improving as best as we can together.”

In the district’s school board elections last May, challengers Marc Rider (1,975) and Jennifer Fitzgerald (1,825 votes), along with incumbent Cathy Collins (1,687) won the three open seats. Incumbent Priscilla Lowe (1,379) placed fourth and will close out the remaining year of James Shaughnessy’s term after the former trustee decided to step down in April. Desanges-Belfort earned 1,299 votes, and as such was asked by the school board last week to fill the vacancy through the next election on May 21, 2024. Also in the running last May were Ryan Van Kleeck (1,269) and Fabiana Weiss Furgal (1,139). Dan Gruner picked up 622 votes as a write-in candidate.

Desanges-Belfort is a human resource manager with RUPCO, who on her candidate website earlier this year said she was running to be an advocate.

“I am inspired to take a seat at the KCSD School Board because, as a parent and an active community member of a diverse school district, I look forward to advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves or their families due to various barriers,” she said. “I see opportunities to improve our transparency to our school district constituents. We can all work together better by providing clear access to information.”

Trustees last week said they looked forward to working with Desanges-Belfort on the Board of Education.

“The time leading up to the election back in May, getting to know you at the various events, I really think you shared a great vision with the voters and it showed,” said trustee Marc Rider.

“I’d also like to thank you for considering joining us even though it wasn’t right at the beginning,” said fellow trustee Suzanne Jordan. “I’m sure you’ll make it a wonderful contribution.”