A kaleidoscopic week of film awaits local popcorn-munchers with Woodstock Museum’s 24th Annual Free Film Festival. These indoor/outdoor screenings (accompanied by refreshments and homemade food) include animations, documentaries, dramas, comedies, and plenty of Q&A opportunities with the filmmakers. In all, 23 films will be shown over seven consecutive days, August 29 through September 4.

Here are a few themes we teased out of the prolific programming:

On Aug 29,The Girl Behind the Mirror dives deep into the waters of identity, exploring the challenges a transgender girl faces as she navigates her true self. This theme of personal struggle and discovery is present as well in The Case on Aug 31, which depicts a young boy’s harrowing escape from war, guided solely by the melodies of his heart. By Sep 2, A Girl Called Elvis offers a different kind of quest, painting the determined efforts of a young girl to find her estranged father, channeling the spirit of Elvis Presley.

The tension between individuals and societal systems emerges strongly in some of the films. On Aug 29, Once Upon a Time in Jinan: Some Ordinary People uncovers the story of an educator in China battling a governmental decree. This resistance gains a different face on Sep 1 with Not on This Land, highlighting the grassroots effort to combat an intrusive pipeline project. Aug 30’s Science for Hire questions what we accept as truth, and features Gary Null, known for spotlighting the devastating downside of collusion between the medical community and pharmaceutical industry.

Mystique winds its way through the festival with films such as Noman on Aug 30, where viewers encounter a modern-day thriller focused on an occult ritual performed live on the internet. The boundary between reality and fantasy becomes further blurred on Sep 4 with Yellow Dove Aftermath, navigating the surreal experiences of an individual trapped in his bunker.

An ode to the arts, music, and legends graces the screens with Firefly on Sep 1, presenting a Harlem Globetrotter’s basketball prowess. On Sep 3, the classical ballet Swan Lake receives a humorous twist, as it’s performed by an ensemble of cats, dogs, and fish in The Battle for Swan Lake. The same evening continues to captivate with Left Alone Rhapsody, offering a glimpse into the life of pianist John Bayless.

The lighter side of life isn’t forgotten. On Sep 3, The Line Jumper satirizes the daily grind, focusing on a clever woman’s attempt to bypass a coffee queue. The festival’s playful side culminates on Sep 4 with Goosed, where a high-society gathering takes an unexpected turn due to some unanticipated guests and a bizarre game.

Go to woodstockmuseum.org for all the details. Woodstock Museum, like some other businesses with “Woodstock” in the name, is actually in adjacent Saugerties, which tourists should note was the home of Woodstock ‘94, while Bethel was the original Woodstock location. Someone should make a documentary about the confusion.