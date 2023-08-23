The Woodstock Reformed Church will host a free outdoor concert, “Soulful Serenade,” on August 26, 3 p.m. at 16 Tinker Street off the Village Green in Woodstock. The second annual porch concert will feature bluegrass, folk, rock and more from a variety of Hudson Valley-based musicians. Donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to supporting local refugee families.

Last year, the church raised $800 and estimated an attendance of more than 200 people. The church, whose mission includes “partnering with God in the renewal of all things,” and “loving and serving our neighbors near and far,” has been building a community of faith through strong local relationships and the arts for nearly two centuries.

The list of performers this year includes local and regional musicians: Ken & Krista Cayea, Pam Grayboys, Karl Krause, The New Zeitgeist (Jen Reilly & Eddie Bluma), The Quarantinis (Mike Haller, Greg Dinger, Rick Knutsen, Chuck Snyder, Jim Ulrich), Paige Wagner and Conor Wenk. “The music will range from folk to rock to bluegrass, all with an uplifting message,” said church music director Krista Cayea.

To learn more information about the church, upcoming events and community services it provides, visit https://www.woodstockreformedchurch.org. Bring a chair or blanket and come enjoy a fun outdoor summer concert for a cause.