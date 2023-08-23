If the trees in Olivebridge could talk, they’d probably be humming a tune. The Ashokan Center has been hosting “Hoots” here for over a decade, traditionally holding one in the winter and one (coming this weekend) in the summer. This August 25-27, the woods will be alive with the melodies of music, the hum of community spirit, and the subtle yet sublime rhythms of nature.

Spearheading the event are the well-renowned folk-roots pair, Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda (Mike & Ruthy) of The Mammals – not just as hosts but as performers, serenading the “Hootsters.”

The Summer Hoot weaves together regional and international artists, each bringing their unique folksy, home-brewed sonic concoctions. Among the headliners are the versatile Olivia K & the Parkers, The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow dishing out their signature boot-stomping jams, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, who’ve played a pivotal role in shaping the Ashokan Center’s ethos, Furnace Mountain resonating with Appalachian-style melodies, and Pulso de Barro carrying the beats from Veracruz, Mexico. The bill goes on: Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo, The Shaker (feat. Simi Stone), Gregory Stovetop, and What? will also perform.

The festival is a rich tradition, with the likes of Pete Seeger, Natalie Merchant, and Loudon Wainwright III having previously graced the Hoot Hill stages. Yet, the Hoot isn’t just an ode to music. It’s a metaphorical ballad sung in the heart of nature with guided hikes to landmarks like Cathedral Gorge and the 1885 covered bridge. Attendees can experience mini-concerts at the Ashokan Center’s iconic pewter shop, be nourishingly lulled by the comforting embrace of the Nursing Nook, witness the sparks of blacksmithing, or get swayed in a square dance. Come morning, the serene touch of outdoor yoga sessions and the unique ambiance of a gong bath epitomize harmony with nature. And amidst all the Hoot-day attractions, a well-curated group of local food trucks and craft vendors will supply the crowd with more merriment.

Last year, the festival drew a crowd of about 1,000, and this year, it hopes to be a similar magnet for culture enthusiasts and nature lovers. Varied ticketing options cater to attendees, with advance bookings encouraged. The Ashokan Center is mindful of inclusivity – kids aged 18 and below are welcomed free, and volunteers get weekend passes. For those wanting to soak in the entire experience, there are campsites and lodging options.

“Ruthy”, who is also the Center’s director of community outreach, emphasizes the festival’s charm, noting, “It’s not just an event, it’s an experience that welcomes every age. Seeing multiple generations arrive, all eager for the Hoot, underscores the magic we’ve spun.”

For those seeking more insights, tickets, or a chance to support this harmonious cause, all roads lead to hoot.love.