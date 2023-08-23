The Woodstock Library forum will present award-winning photographer, writer, mycologist Frank Spinelli in an audio-visual talk about his latest book, Mushrooms Exposed on Saturday, August 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The talk will follow a mycological trajectory from the earth’s creation to the fruiting of backyard mushrooms: their botany, history, identification and edibility, accompanied by studio photographs and unique illustrations.

His first sold-out book on mushrooms The Glorious Mushroom, was published in 2006. His other photography books include Burning Man: Into a 20th Century Utopia (2000) and Jamaica Ya Mon!, published this year. Spinelli has written a novel, The Lights of Bensonhurst (2021) and is currently working on a book of photographs of Cuba.

The Library forums are made possible by The Friends of the Woodstock Library and is the longest running cultural affairs program in the Hudson Valley.