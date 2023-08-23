The Korea Foundation, a government-sponsored 501c3 not-for-profit that has established 156 professorships in 99 universities across 18 countries, is bringing opportunities to study Korean culture and language to Bard College.

Bard has received funding to support the hiring of Soonyoung Lee, whose 2023 doctorate in comparative literature is from the University of California, Riverside, as a visiting assistant professor in Korean studies for the 2023-2024 academic year. This hire is the first step toward building a Korean program, part of a broader effort to expand Bard’s Asian studies program.

Nathan Shockey, associate professor of Japanese, worked with Heeryoon Shin, assistant professor of art history and visual culture, to bring Korean courses to Bard.

Soonyoung Lee’s areas of research and teaching interests include contemporary Korean literature and film, Korean popular culture, East Asian film, Cold War studies, trans-Asian cultural studies, critical race theories, and postcolonial studies. She will teach courses on Korean literature, cultural history, and introductory courses to the Korean language.