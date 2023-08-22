Thu. 8/24

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Camp. Each camp session is an opportunity for you to practice or learn a new craft, exercise your creative spirit, and have fun, geared towards beginners, and open to all at Yarn Farm Kingston, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Paint & Sip at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Fri. 8/25

Adult Craft Camp. Each camp session is an opportunity for you to practice or learn a new craft, exercise your creative spirit, and have fun, geared towards beginners, and open to all at Yarn Farm Kingston, 1pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Opening Reception: Sui Generis – Paintings by Bobby Blitzer. Colorful, striking and stirring acrylic works by one of Woodstock’s most treasured artists at James Cox Gallery in Woodstock, 5pm.

Nellie Geraghty Pop-Up Art Exhibit at the 415 Main Street Gallery in Rosendale, 5pm.

Wildflowers Preview Cocktail Party Fundraiser & Exhibition. In collaboration with Hemlock, the exciting new cocktail bar + along with treats from some of our favorite local purveyors at the CREATE Gallery in Catskill, 8pm.

Sat. 8/26

Stained Glass Suncatcher Workshop for Beginners and Intermediates. Learn the basics of copper foil technique and go home with your own stained glass suncatcher you made yourself. The workshop will include basic instruction on how to design and structure your piece, create a pattern and template, cut glass, use a diamond grinder, apply copper foil, assemble and solder the pieces together and add a hook at a private estate on Route 213 in Rosendale (located disclosed after sign up), 10:30am.

Introduction to Wet-Plate Photography. Calling all artists and lovers of alternative photographic processes! Explore the enchantments of wet-plate collodion photography with artist Judit German-Heins in this two-day class at a private estate with Judit German-Heins at CPW in Kingston, 9am.

Artist Residency Open Studios. The Artists-in-Residence Program welcomes the public to the monthly summer Open Studios event in celebration of the creative work of our artists-in-residence and experience work in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, writing, sound, and more – all amidst Byrdcliffe’s historic campus nestled in the Catskill mountain sat the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony in Woodstock, 1pm.

Wildflowers Mural Viewing at the Re-Rack Gym in Catskill, 1pm.

Fuller Moon Arts Festival at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick, 3pm.

Wildflowers Opening Reception at the CREATE Gallery in Catskill, 4pm.

WFA & Blackdome Music Festival Art Reception & Performance by Folk Singer Carolyn Shapiro at Windham Fine Arts, 5pm.

Sun. 8/27

Cheese Making Demo & Wine Pairing. Chef, author, artist, cheese-maker, recipe writer and consultant of Red Barn Studio visits Cottage Wines in Barryville, 5pm.

Mon. 8/28

Knitters Nook. Whether you knit, crochet, embroider, or enjoy any other type of hand stitching, we invite you to join our weekly group and enjoy each others’ company while working on your craft; anyone can join and all skill levels are welcome at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/29

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Wed. 8/30

Adult Craft Camp. Each camp session is an opportunity for you to practice or learn a new craft, exercise your creative spirit, and have fun, geared towards beginners, and open to all at Yarn Farm Kingston, 1pm.

Stockade Taverns Sketch Party! Join master of ceremonies, Maxaroonie Miller and try to capture his delightfully awkward and playfully inappropriate drawing theme every Wednesday until 9pm (includes the drawing materials) at Stockade Tavern, 5pm.

Paint and Sip at The Partition Bar in Saugerties, 6pm.