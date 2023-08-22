Thu. 8/24

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Wonderful Woodstock Scavenger Hunt at the Little Apple Café in Woodstock, 11am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

BlockHeads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

All Pho one, and OnePho All. Gravel ride to iPho in New Paltz on the W.V. Rail Trail in Kingston, undisclosed time.

Qigong. Experience meditation in motion with certified instructor Patrice Heber at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

“Nyctophobia” by Lee Brown Book Reading at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 8/25

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

11th Annual Summer Hoot. 3 days of music, nature, and community at The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 3pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Barbie Land at Toasted in Newburgh, 5pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 8/26

Annual Crosswalk Painting (Rescheduled Date) at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 7:30am.

Worm Alchemy: Building Soil Health through Vermiculture at Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 9am.

Friends of Historic Kingston. Meet Nancy Chando and Friends of Historic Kingston walk tour guide and board member. She will be available to answer visitors’ questions and share her presentation of the “Early Settlers of Wiltwyck” with a continuous PowerPoint presentation. Learn about the Kingston stockade and its strong legacy of centuries of early Dutch influence in a complex and diverse community at Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Book Signing – Country Life: Homes of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley with Authors William Abranowicz and Zander Abranowicz at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Fourth Annual African American Festival and Parade. Free event that will include an array of art, music, and food that celebrates our evolving African American culture and history, with all welcome and encouraged to participate at the Kingston Waterfront, 12pm.

Bikes & Bourbon Day at Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 12pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Lessons From The Land: Moving and Healing with Mother Earth: A Sunset Nature: A Community Masquerade. Come dressed to dance and play on the earth for a gathering to embody birds, bees, butterflies, flowers, trees, animals & nature spirits of all kinds at Kingston Point Rotary Park, 5pm.

Night Market at the Kingston Rondout Waterfront, 6pm.

Walk and Workshop at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 6pm.

Sun. 8/27

Mushroom Walks with Chicory Naturalist at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

Hike & Sip: Summer Farewell Adventure at Esopus Meadows Preserve, 10am.

Sunday Gathering. Diverse and inclusive community event that tackles a wide range of topics and practices at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 10:30am.

Intro to Meditation. Learn a form of meditation that has elements of traditional Tibetan Buddhism, Vipassana, and Mindfulness Meditation at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Book Talk with Carol Goodman at the Hurley Library, 1:30pm.

Whose American Dream? (Rescheduled Date) A reading and discussion with cutting edge journalists Reniqua Allen-Lamphere, Jule Hall, and Alissa Quart as we dissect ideas of the American Dream — the fantasies, the harm, the spin, and the underbelly — in a riveting conversation about politics, history, social justice, and how we piece together the national narratives at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 2pm.

Book Signing – The Madonna Secret with Sophie Strand at Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, 2pm.

Our Health, Earth’s Health and Auroville. Discussion with Rama Subramanian Former Director and co-founder of Sustainable Livelihood Institute, Ram is an active advocate for safe food and a sustainable society and world at the Matagiri Center in Woodstock, 4pm.

A Collective Timeout: A Wellness Retreat for Black Women Entrepreneurs at the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 8/28

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/29

Finding the “Story” in History: A Professional Development Day at Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 8am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

D&D: Strategy and Historical Game Night at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 8/30

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.