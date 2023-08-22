Thu. 8/24

Jack Grace at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Mikaela Davis / Southern Star at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Tom Prettys + Dirty Mae at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wesley Harper / Daniel Kleederman / Thank You Thank You at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Fri. 8/25

Summer SoundWaves: an outdoor chillness experience. A unique, hybrid nightlife event of music, wellness, and energy-healing – outdoors, under the stars! Program opens with a history of and instruction in the ancient, “heart opening” cacao ceremony at Crimson-Catskills Midtown Arts in Kingston, 6pm.

Hip Hop Night at West Kill Supply in KIngston, 6pm.

Al Mundy / Soo Do Koo / Allie Young, Twon Woo / DJ Lovely Candela Hyper Saturation Popup at Blackbird Cafe and Infoshop in Kingston, 6pm.

Djam Gong at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 6pm.

Johnny Dynamite / Bummer Camp / Scaffolding at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Nowhere At Home at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Jungle Love at Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Dmitry Wild Show at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

YAM (Young Artist Music) Festival at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

90 Proof at Mariner’s Harbor in Kingston, 7pm.

An Evening With Joe Bob Briggs: How Rednecks Saved Hollywood at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Joe Marcinek Band at Bearsville Theater, 8pm.

Red NOT Chili Peppers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Avalon 4th Anniversary! Midnight Magic / DJ Uncle Rudy / Special Guests at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Sat. 8/26

Brunch In The Garden Featuring Pierre DeGaillande & Jack Grace at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

3rd Annual Rail Trail Kirtan Festival: A Full Day of Ecstatic Chanting at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 11am.

Brunch: Jenna Nicholls & Jon Ladeau at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Summer Closing Party: Bluegrass Set and Community Jam at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Riparian Rhapsody at West Kortright Centre in East Meredith, 2pm.

WYLDE Summer Sounds: The Tom Prettys at WYLDE Hudson, 2pm.

Dirt Surfers and The Big Shoe at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 5:30pm.

August Sip and Sound at Stone Ridge Orchard, 5:30pm.

Annual Chamber Orchestra Concert with Simone Dinnerstein / Caroga Arts Ensemble / Alexander Platt. Masterful musicianship and a reverence for the classics will shine deep in the woods. Featuring performances of Mozart, Mahler, Schoenberg and Bach. Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 6pm.

Waster / Dead Unicorn at West Kill Supply in KIngston, 5pm.

The Big Shoe at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Ensemble / Alexander Platt at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 6pm.

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth / Garcia Peoples. Cosmic country and pop folk, indie rock at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Fingerstyle Guitar Genius Richard Smith at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

Lea Thomas / Glenn Echo / Jackie West at Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston, 7pm.

Mazzella / Leibowitz / Goetz at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Kings of the Keys: Masters of the Hammond featuring Bruce Katz, Danny Louis and Eric Finland at Emerson Pavilion (at Emerson Resort & Spa) in Mount Tremper, 7pm.

In concert: Summer Children “Secret World” at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Beyond the Wall: Tribute to Pink Floyd at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA at the Colony in Woodstock, 8:30pm.

CREATE Council Fundraiser: ‘Wildflowers’ Dance Party with DJs Fulathela / Neva at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Sun. 8/27

Poughkeepsie PorchFest in the Academy Street Historic District, 12pm.

Glassy Honk Live Music at Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Dead Beats at West Kill Supply in KIngston, 2pm.

Borromeo String Quartet, Chamber Music. Each visionary performance of the award-winning Borromeo String Quartet strengthens and deepens its reputation as one of the most important ensembles of our time at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Lance Loops at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Storm Large (Pink Martini) in “I Love You To Death: Alive at Graveside” at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Return To Paradise: Tribute to Styx at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Miles Hewitt / Kin Hana / Alexander Turnquist at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 8/28

Jennifer O’Connor / Silence on the Other End. Nyack artist with entrancing voice plays dreamy lo-fi indie with deconstructed echoes of 80s & 90s artsy dance-pop. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 8/29

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Brother Jax at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Wed. 8/30

Embodied Inquiry with Coco Karol at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 4pm.

A Celebration Of Immigrant Contributions, Past & Present: An Event to Benefit the Reher Center. A sunset celebration of culture! Savor delicious foods, enjoy ambient music, and a silent auction of beautiful Hudson Valley artworks to benefit the Reher Center at Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum in Saugerties, 5pm.

Willie Nile at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Shelley King’s Blue Moon Birthday Bash at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Helen Gillet / Jessica Lurie at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.