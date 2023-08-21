A great time was had by the participants and viewers of this year’s 28th annual Kingston Artists Soapbox Derby on Sunday, August 20. There were 17 entries, ranging from Hubble Bubble to Pee Wee’s Last Adventure to Cat in the Hat’s Thinga-Ma-Jigger.

The Half Moon Cafe’s entry, the Donut Mobile, gave out freshly made donuts to the crowd, while the sound of Dean Martin’s song That’s Amore could be heard when the Italian-American Foundation’s entry Pizza Amore started on its journey down the hill. Other fan favorites included a unicorn-themed entry by the Mahan and Friedman families and Bob Johnson’s Deluxe Derby Mobile.

Following the derby there were prizes awarded by the judges and a big beach party on the Rondout with everyone invited.