The 19th annual Woodstock Volunteers’ Day was held on Saturday, August 19 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center.

The event honored all the volunteers who work to enhance the efforts of Woodstock community organizations. It is held to raise awareness about the wide circle of kindness and generosity in the community.

At dusk, the Woodstock Fire Department presented its 28th annual fireworks show at the Andy Lee Field in Woodstock.