Thu. 8/17

On the Fly Story Slams at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Love’s Labor’s Lost and Thursday Night Prologue Series at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, 6pm.

Third Thursdays. Curated and Co-Produced by Joe Davis and Teressa DelCampo, you can expect a variety of Hudson Valley Artists to grace the stage. From poets to puppets, from folk to funk; every night features a variety of entertainment at The Rosendale Theatre, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 8/18

Minions: The Rise of Gru at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

As You Like It. “All the World’s a Stage, and All the Men and Women Merely Players:” The play’s themes of the performances of life, performances of gender, and performances of love are comically woven together as only Shakespeare could in this delightful pastoral comedy at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

CatVideoFest. A compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:45pm.

Tell Me How You Breathe. Racially diverse team of professional dancers, musicians and theatermakers, to invite you into an outdoors experience of Dance Theater for Collective Liberation at Stone Ridge Orchard, 6pm.

13th Anniversary of The Rosendale Theatre Collective: A Lagniappe Celebration With Saints of Swing featuring Ms. Renee Bailey at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

A Tribute to Radiohead at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Terry McNeely / Mike Merk / Jake and Loui at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Tales of Lust and Madness: Live with Lydia Lunch at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Princess Bride. Free family fun night at Del’s Roadside in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sister Act at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Outdoor Movie Night: Hugo at Olana in Hudson, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Renaissance. Step into the spotlight and witness an unforgettable evening as Hudson Valley’s finest drag queen, the one and only Andramada, takes center stage at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Sat. 8/19

Jason Vance Storyteller and One Man Band at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

The Hundred Acre Wood: 4 Different Plays Featuring Winnie the Pooh and His Friends at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 12pm.

Community Playback Theatre. Rehearsal, set-up, performance at Boughton Place in Highland, 1pm, 3pm.

A Monster in Training: How About Being One? Playshop with Carmela Tal Baron with special guest Cynthia Adler, voice of the audiobook will lead us with her enticing voice at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 2pm.

A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Dance Workshop with the Center for Creative Education at the Rosendale Theatre, 3:30pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Tell Me How You Breathe at Stone Ridge Orchard, 6pm.

Hip-Hop Discussion Panel Education and Celebration: 50 Years of Hip Hop at the Rosendale Theatre, 6:30pm.

Past Lives at Congregation Emanuel in Kingston, 7pm.

A Tribute to Radiohead at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Music in the Park & Movie Under the Stars: Cinderella (1997) at Forsyth Park in Kingston, 7pm.

Laugh It Up All Stars at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Amy G in Revenge of the Bond Girls. A sexy, silly, spy comedy concert for adults who like it shaken, not stirred at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Sister Act at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Saturday Creature Features Presents: Them! (1954) at the Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Sun. 8/20

National Theatre Live Presents: Best of Enemies. Created by James Graham, directed by Jeremy Herrin, and inspired by the documentary by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordonat the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Sister Act at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Tangent’s Pop-Up Play Reading. Featuring Jeffrey Doornbos, Michael Rhodes and Steven Young; directed by and stage directions read by Tracy Carney, and produced by Andrea Rhodes at the Tivoli Artists Gallery, 5pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

CatVideoFest at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:45pm.

Mon. 8/21

Tangent’s Pop-Up Play Reading. Featuring Jeffrey Doornbos, Michael Rhodes and Steven Young; directed by and stage directions read by Tracy Carney, and produced by Andrea Rhodes at the Tivoli Artists Gallery, 5pm.

CatVideoFest at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:45pm.

Tues. 8/22

Evil Dead II (1987) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/23

Matinee Movies – Book to Movie: Ready Player One at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Cultivation With Dirty Gaia: Kiss The Ground at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 5:15pm.